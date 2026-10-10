Over 150 Athlete-and-Horse Combinations Set to Contest USEF/Valencia Saddlery Hunter Seat Medal Final

Harrisburg, Pa. - More than 150 athlete-and-horse combinations will take center stage in the historic Harrisburg Coliseum on Sunday, October 11, for the 2026 USEF/Valencia Saddlery Hunter Seat Medal Final. Competing for one of equitation’s most prestigious titles, competitors will navigate a course set to 3’6” designed by Kevin Holowack in pursuit of the coveted Adrian Van Sinderen Trophy.

All entries will compete in the opening round and judges Jennifer Bauersachs and Geoff Teall will select a minimum of 25 athletes to advance to the second round. Those athletes will tackle a new and more challenging course designed to further distinguish the field’s top performers.

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Following the second round, a minimum of four athletes will be invited back for the testing round, a shortened course incorporating a combination of specific tasks from the official USEF Equitation Tests (1-23). The final test often proves decisive in determining the championship standings and ultimately the winner of the final.

New for 2026, the final will utilize open numerical scoring for competitors scoring above 60. First-round scores above 60 will be made available with each standby. All competitors will receive a score during the second round. Second-round scores for ribbon winners will be announced during the presentation, while scores for those not receiving ribbons will be released following the conclusion of the championship. Athletes asked to return for the testing round will have their score from the second round and their average score from their first and second rounds announced prior to testing. Scores from the test and final average scores will be announced during the presentation. Learn more here.

In addition to crowning a champion, the judges will select the Best Equitation Horse, who will receive the Doris H. Clark Memorial Perpetual Trophy donated by Missy Clark.

About the Pennsylvania National Horse Show

For 80 years, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show has welcomed top horses and riders from across the country and around the world for high-caliber hunter, jumper, and equitation competitions. Held at the historic Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., it is the longest-running indoor horse show of its kind in the United States. US Equestrian has recognized the championship event with the prestigious Heritage Competition classification. To learn more about the show, please visit PAnational.org.

Watch the 2026 USEF/Valencia Saddlery Hunter Seat Medal Final live and on demand on the USEF Network brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management.

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The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.