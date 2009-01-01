Newsflash: Sharon White and Claus 63 Claim US Equestrian Open Eventing Final Title

Leesburg, Va. – The second edition of the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final concluded at Morven Park International Equestrian Center, with Sharon White (Summit Point, W.V.) and Claus 63, her own 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Helenenhof’s Catoo x Levisto Z), delivering a confident performance in the final jumping phase to capture the win on a 30.8. The pair’s victory capped an exciting week of world-class competition.

White and Claus 63 sat second after dressage on a 26.0, and moved into third after adding 4.8 time penalties on cross-country, before putting in a flawless show jumping performance in soggy conditions to take the win.

Sharon White and Claus 63 on cross-country yesterday. ©US Equestrian

“It means so much. I’m so grateful for a beautiful horse to ride,” said White. “It’s been decades of hard work. It’s a labor of love in this sport and I am really grateful for everybody who loves the sport as much as I do.”

Overnight leader Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding (VDL Arkansas x ARD Ohio), owned by Off The Record Syndicate, added eight faults to finish in second on a 36.6.

Mia Farley (Lexington, Ky.) took third on a 39.8 with Invictus, a 2016 Holsteiner/Thoroughbred mare (Diarado x Unbridled Jet) owned by Karen O’Connor, after producing a clear show jumping round to finish on a 39.8.

More news to follow.



US Equestrian Open Fansite | Event Website | Results

Follow US Equestrian

Catch the latest news, photos of the competition, and re-live the action from the inaugural US Equestrian Open Eventing Final on the US Equestrian Open Content Hub here. Follow the US Equestrian Open on Facebook and Instagram. Use #USEquestrianOpen.