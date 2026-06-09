NEWSFLASH: Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake Secure Podium Finish at Defender Burghley Horse Trials CCI5*-L

Stamford, Lincolnshire, UK - Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R x Kannan) owned by Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline and Deniz Pamukcu, and cared for by Chloe Teahan, secure a third place finish at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials CCI5*-L on a final score of 44.0.

Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Very Dignified, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse mare (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Ricardo Z) owned by Jerome Broussard, Gloria Callen, and Elizabeth Lendrum, and cared for by Erin Jarboe, made their five-star debut together, finishing seventh with a 47.2.

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