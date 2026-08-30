New Youth and Young Horse National Champions Crowned on Final Day of 2026 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – The final day of the 2026 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions got off to a wet start with rain in Wayne, Ill. but the competition at the HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center could not be dampened. Four new national champions were crowned across both arenas, including the USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final 14-18, the Markel/USEF 6- and 7-Year-Old Dressage National Championships, as well as the Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship.

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final 14-18

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Adalynn Nelson (Marion, Iowa) and Custom Made V, her own 2012 Danish Warmblood gelding (Viegaard’s Come Back II x Lobster), topped the podium in the USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final 14-18 on Sunday morning in the HITS Grand Prix Arena. The pair received a near-perfect overall impression score of 9.5 from the judging panel, which earned them a total score of 95.000% for the class. Out of a competitive field of 12 other horse and athlete combinations, the win came as a surprise for Nelson.

“I’m feeling super grateful. I didn’t think that this was going to happen today, so it makes the result extra special,” she said. “I’m so grateful for my horse. He always puts his best foot forward every time we ride, and I couldn’t do anything without him.”

Nelson pointed to her individual pattern as the strongest phase of her ride today, noting that the group work presented an unfamiliar challenge for her and Custom Made V.

“He was a little hot in the group work, because we do not typically ride in environments with that many horses in one ring,” she explained. “But he really listened to me, even though he was excited, which he usually isn’t. He’s more of a lazy guy.”

In silver medal position was Finley Peterson (Woodstock, Vt.) and Chrevi’s Camelot, her own 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding (Sir Lancelot M x Blue Hors Shufro Hit), who earned an overall score of 90.000%. Peterson was left speechless by the result and all her horse’s effort today in the ring.

“I have no words – I’m so proud of my horse, and so grateful for my team behind me that supports me,” she said.

Like Nelson, Peterson credited her individual pattern as her highlight of the day.

“He tried his hardest for me out here, and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Rounding out the podium for the bronze medal were Autumn Vavrick (Oxford, Mich.) and One de la Fazenda, a 2019 KWPN gelding (Valverde NRW x OO-Seven), owned by Eleonora Frey. This class marked a career milestone for the pair.

“This is my first championship equitation class,” she said. “He was great. He was so calm and easy, so I’m feeling really good!”

Markel/USEF 6-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

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The Markel/USEF 6-Year-Old Dressage National Championship concluded in the HITS Arena with Hannah Irons (Queenstown, Md.) and Ein Traum, a 2020 Westphalian gelding (Escamillo x Sandro hit), owned by Irons Sporthorses, LLC, atop the leaderboard. The pair earned a score of 82.600% in the FEI 6-Year-Old Final Test to secure the championship.

Irons purchased the gelding, whose name means "a dream" in German, as a 3-year-old, and the pair have grown up together in the sport ever since.

"I'm really proud of ET and super thankful to everyone who helped us get here," Irons said. "I bought him as a young 3-year-old. He's taught me so much. We’ve both learned together."

Irons credits much of their success to his temperament.

"He just has such an amazing personality," she said. "He's basically like my dog. I can do anything with him. Sharing this together is really special."

Away from the show ring, Irons describes “ET” as anything but shy.

"Very cuddly and curious," she said. "I can take him swimming bareback and pack him out everywhere. He likes chasing sheep. He's just a very playful, fun horse to have around."

Reflecting on a week of consistent scores, Irons said ET's willingness carried them through, even on a day when he wasn't at his freshest.

"I think he was a little bit tired today, but where he's consistent is he always tries his best for me," she said. "He's always super rideable and goes out there and gives it his all."

Looking ahead, Irons said fitness will be the next area of focus as the pair progress toward more demanding work.

"Improving his fitness will be important as we move toward the pre-St. Georges-type work," she said. "A full test really consists of him being super relaxed and harmonious, and that's usually my goal for my tests anyway."

In reserve champion position were Mackenzie Peer (Wellington, Fla.) and U.S.-bred Sonnenberg’s Primrosa, a 2020 KWPN mare (Secret x Ampére), owned by Sonnenberg Farm, LLC, who concluded their week with a score of 81.200% in the final test of the 6-Year-Old competition.

Rounding out the podium were Nora Batchelder (Williston, Fla.) and Ilona-D, a 2020 Danish Warmblood mare (Janerio Platinum x Bogegardens Laurino), she co-owns with Katharine Feehery, who finished their day with a score of 82.200% in the final test.

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship

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Austin Hermann (Cumming, Ga.) and his own Genevieve HF, a KWPN mare (Winningmood x Oscar), extended their winning streak in the FEI Children Individual Test to earn the overall champion title in the Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship. The pair capped the week with a score of 75.190% in today's FEI Children Individual Test. The win that adds to an already standout year for the pair, who also won individual gold at the FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF.

"I feel amazing. Today was a very blessed day," Hermann said. "I'm so proud of Genevieve, and it's a blessing from God, and I'm very thankful."

Hermann credited the strength of his partnership with the mare as central to the win.

"Genevieve and I have a really close relationship," he said. "We love each other. I get to ride her a lot. She's the best horse in the world."

Asked where he felt he stood out most to the judges across the week's two tests, Hermann pointed to his ability to bounce back from a rocky start.

"We stood out in our recoveries," he said. "Our first test had a few mistakes, but we recovered nicely and finished the test well. Today, I feel we just went steady and recovered from those mistakes yesterday."

Finishing as reserve champions overall were Katherine Bright (Auburn, Ala.) and Dali du Montesy, a Hanoverian gelding (Don Darius 4 x Wolkenstein 6) owned by Deborah Bright, who finished their week with a score of 70.287% in the FEI Children Individual Test. Rounding out the top three were Aureauna Jones (Fort Valley, Ga.) and Jack In Black, her Thoroughbred cross gelding, who earned a score of 67.926% in their last test of the competition.

Markel/USEF 7-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

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The 2026 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions came to a close with the FEI 7-Year-Old Final Test in the HITS Arena. It was Adrienne Pagalilauan (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Felicitous, a 2019 Hanoverian gelding (Fürst Belissaro x Dancier), owned by Fritz and Claudine Kundrun, who topped the podium for the Markel/USEF 7-Year-Old Dressage National Championship, finishing their last test with a score of 78.900%.

Reflecting on the week, Pagalilauan said the pressure shifted between the two tests.

"The first test I thought went pretty well; there were a couple of little glitches, and I've never done that before," she said. "I had to think, whatever he does, it is going to be great."

The second test brought a different mindset once the stakes became clear.

"Today's test I came in a little bit more apprehensive, because I was like, oh, we're kind of up there, and we could win this," she said. "I found it a little hard not to get in my head, but I think I managed. There's always some stuff to clean up, but the horse is absolutely wonderful."

This marked Pagalilauan's first time competing at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, an event she said carries real weight in the sport of dressage.

"It's such a prestigious event, and it's so well run and put on beautifully by USEF," she said. "The HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center show grounds are gorgeous. It's kind of a dream, really. It's a fun venue to show at, and having never been here, it was quite enjoyable."

Reserve champions in the Markel/USEF 7-Year-Old Dressage National Championship went to Petra Warliamont (Evergreen, Colo.) and Deambulo PWD, her own 2019 Hanoverian (Don Martillo x Tannenhof's Fahrenheit). The pair wrapped up their week in the final test with a score of 77.129%. In third place were Cyndi Jackson (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Online H, a 2019 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Glock's Taminiau x Gribaldi), owned by Rebecca Bruening, who scored a 77.700% on Sunday’s test to secure their spot on the podium.

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