New FEI Dressage Tests Now Available – Revisions Effective January 1, 2027

Lexington, Ky. – Over the past 12 months, the FEI Dressage Test Writing Group has carefully reviewed the FEI Dressage Tests and evaluated the proposed amendments through a live test riding evaluation.

The primary objective of this review was to ensure that the tests remain aligned with the agreed Object of Dressage, while updating their technical requirements to include movements that better demonstrate suppleness, balance and self-carriage. The revisions also seek to ensure an appropriate progression of technical difficulty across the different competition levels, in accordance with the Dressage Scale of Training.

A summary of the principal updates to each test is available here.

All revised FEI Dressage Tests, applicable from January 1, 2027, are available here.

For any questions regarding the new FEI Dressage Tests for 2027, please contact Laura Roberts, Managing Director of Dressage, at [email protected].

Stay Connected

Stay up to date on The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USADressage.

The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.