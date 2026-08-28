New Dressage National Championship Titles Decided and Young Horses Take Center Stage at U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – Competition continued Friday at the U.S. Dressage National Championships, hosted at HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. Three new national champions topped the podium in the Markel/USEF Developing Horse Grand Prix National Championship, Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship, and the USEF Dressage Medal Seat Final 13 & Under. Six- and 7-year-old horses entered the HITS Arena for the first time this week, marking the start of both the Markel/USEF 6-Year-Old Dressage National Championship and Markel/USEF 7-Year-Old Dressage National Championship.

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Grand Prix National Championship

Molly Martin and R U 4 Me (©US Equestrian)

The HITS Grand Prix Arena saw the final day of competition in the Markel/USEF Developing Horse Grand Prix National Championship on Friday. Eight horse-and-athlete combinations entered the ring, showcasing up-and-coming U.S. dressage talent. Molly Martin (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and her own R U 4 Me, a 2016 U.S.-bred Oldenburg gelding (Rosenthal x Uphill), started their championship bid with a win on Wednesday in the FEI Intermediate II (Dev GP), which gave them a large margin to lead going into the Grand Prix. The pair produced a solid test that showed the gelding’s suppleness, confidence, and the pair’s harmonious partnership. Their score of 66.990% kept them atop the leaderboard in the championship and earned them the overall victory.

"He is the sweetest, kindest, most giving horse I have ever known," Martin said.

Martin credited the win to R U 4 Me's reliability under pressure, even when the pair had to work through some trickier moments in the ring.

"He has struggled in the past with the changes, but if we get that right, everything is very reliable," she explained. "He works so hard to please me. I knew he had to just clock off how we would be at home."

That work ethic, she added with a laugh, comes with a simple incentive: "He works for cookies," she shared.

Reserve champion honors went to Lauren Chumley (Pittstown, N.J.) and Leeloo Dallas, her own 2016 U.S.-bred KWPN mare (Gaspard de la Nuit DG x Negro), who posted a score of 67.824% in the USEF Developing Grand Prix test. Rounding out the podium in third place was Lesley Eden (Erie, Colo.) and Bianka SQF, her own 2016 U.S.-bred Hanoverian mare (Bon Coeur x Soliman de Hus), scoring 66.759% to close out their competition.

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

Alexandra Garvey and Magnum KV (©US Equestrian)

Alexandra Garvey (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Magnum KV, a 2015 Dutch Riding Pony (FS Mr. Right x Don Cremell du Bois), co-owned with her mother, Kandace Garvey, topped the podium at the Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship, finishing with a two-test average of 69.442% to claim the title.

Garvey has partnered with Magnum KV for the past two to three years.

"I don't have words for him," she said. "He's an incredible partner, and he came in today with a super attitude. He helped me in the arena, and I couldn't ask for a better ride."

Asked to name a highlight from her test, Garvey said the whole experience was hard to top.



"Probably just riding in general," she said. "I love going into the ring with him. He's so much fun to show, and I enjoy the entire experience.

"Thank you to [my trainer] Marcus Orlob and my family, because I couldn't have as much fun if it weren't for them."

Reserve champion honors went to Ava Hobbs (Lake City, Mich.) and Der Kleine Prinz G, a 2017 German Riding Pony gelding (Dating AT NRW x Mephisto), owned by David Hobbs, who posted a score of 67.162% in the FEI Pony Rider Individual Test. Rounding out the podium in third were Elan Stremmel (Cazenovia, N.Y.) and Bitsy's Itsy, her own 2015 Connemara Cross mare (Wasabi x Greystone McErrill), who scored a 64.189%.

USEF Dressage Medal Seat Final 13 & Under

The USEF Dressage Medal Seat Final 13 & Under saw more success for Elan Stremmel (Cazenovia, N.Y.) and Bitsy's Itsy topped the field of 11 horse-and-athlete combinations, earning an overall impression score of 8.0 for a total of 80.000%. The win capped a big day for Stremmel and “Itsy,” who also claimed third place in the FEI Pony Rider Individual Test earlier in the day aboard the same mare.

Elan Stremmel & Bitsy's Itsy (©US Equestrian)

Stremmel said her focus heading into the class was building on the round she'd already had that morning.

"She was pretty prepared after our ride today," she explained. "I went in the ring, stretched her, and really got her over her back and supple. We worked on a lot of transitions and turns to get her bending and then made sure she was uphill. I wanted to make sure that she was happy."

The achievement was an emotional one for Stremmel, "It just means the world to me. I'm just over the moon," she said.

Valerie Grava (Hiram, Ohio) and Jewels, a 2010 Dutch Warmblood mare (Jive Magic x Wolkenstein II) owned by Janeen Langowski-Grava, earned the silver medal with a score of 78.000%. Grava described Jewels as a spirited, opinionated ride.

"She's very electric, big and chestnut, and very opinionated," Grava said. "She's really cool to have the opportunity to show."

Rounding out the podium in bronze was Blakely Begonia (McDonald, Pa.) aboard Impeto Santana, a 2012 Lusitano gelding (Dragon Comando SN x Solar Dos Pinhais) owned by Margaret Olsen, with a score of 77.000%. Begonia is still getting to know the gelding, whom she paired with today for just the sixth time. Given the short partnership, Begonia said the result carried extra weight.

"It definitely means more than the world to me to get bronze for my third year in the Dressage Seat Medal, especially on a horse that's newer to me,” she said.

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

The Junior horse-and-athlete combinations took to the HITS Grand Prix Arena for the first time, with Bennet McWhorter taking home the blue on Dalia, a 2015 Hanoverian mare (Don Nobless x Contendro I) co-owned by McWhorter and Stephanie Mills. The pair posted a score of 70.707% in the FEI Junior Team Test, earning high marks from the judging panel for their extended canter work, along with strong scores throughout their tempi changes and half-passes. The win adds to an already decorated season for the duo, who claimed triple gold medals at the 2026 FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF in Traverse City, Mich., only a month ago.

Ellie Sloan and Bingotti, a 2010 Hanoverian stallion (Bugatti Hilltop x IPS Krack C) owned by Kathleen Swalwell, finished a close second at 70.303%. Rounding out the top three were Eve Boswell and Candoit’s Secret Sunshine, a 2014 Oldenburg mare (Sir Donnerhall I x Granjane) owned by Holly Boswell, scoring 69.192%.

The Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship concludes on Saturday, August 29, with the FEI Junior Individual Test, which is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. CT/10:15 a.m. ET.

Markel/USEF 6-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

Mackenzie Peer (Wellington, Fla.) and Sonnenberg's Primrosa, a 2020 U.S.-bred KWPN mare (Secret x Ampére) owned and bred by Sonnenberg Farm, LLC, topped the FEI 6-Year-Old Preliminary Test with a score of 85.400%. The mare turned in a well-rounded test across all three gaits, showing a supple, elastic trot and a canter marked by natural balance and uphill tendency. Her walk stood out as a particular highlight, praised for its relaxed rhythm and generous ground cover. Judges also noted a strong standard of training reflected in her transitions, while her overall potential as a future dressage horse left a lasting impression on the panel.

Hannah Irons (Queenstown, Md.) and Ein Traum, a 2020 Westphalian gelding (Escamillo x Sandro Hit) owned by Irons Sporthorses LLC, finished a close second at 85.200%, with judges praising his balanced canter, obedient way of going, and a notably free-flowing walk.

Laura Abner (Windsor, S.C.) and Vera MSJ, a 2020 Hanoverian mare (Vitalis x Totilas) owned by Abner and Lisa Darden, rounded out the top three with a score of 82.200%, earning praise for a rhythmic, ground-covering canter and a solid overall way of going.

The Markel/USEF 6-Year-Old Dressage National Championship concludes on Sunday, August 30, with the FEI 6-Year-Old Final Test beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET.

Markel/USEF 7-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

Petra Warlimont (Evergreen, Colo.) and Deambulo PWD, her own 2016 Hanoverian gelding (Don Martillo x Fahrenheit), led the FEI 7-Year-Old Preliminary Test with a two-judge average of 78.279%, despite an error of course that factored into their final score. The test itself showcased plenty of strength for the young horse with standout marks for a forward, effective medium and extended trot work, secure flying changes down the centerline, and a well-executed set of tempi changes on the short diagonal.

Adrienne Pagalilauan (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Felicitous, a 2019 Hanoverian gelding (Fürst Belissaro x Dancier), owned by Fritz and Claudine Kundrun, finished second with a score of 77.561%. The gelding showed particular consistency through his pirouette work, along with a clean, balanced test.

Karen Lipp (Ball Ground, Ga.) and Soho, a 2019 Hanoverian stallion (Secret x Benicio), owned by Katharine McQueen, rounded out the top three with a score of 74.022%, with judges rewarding a steady, confident test.

The Markel/USEF 7-Year-Old Dressage National Championship concludes on Sunday, August 30, with the FEI 7-Year-Old Final Test beginning at 11:45 a.m. CT/12:45 p.m. ET.

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