Neue Schule, Official Bit of US Equestrian, Continues Title Sponsorship of 2021 USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Neue Schule, the official bit of US Equestrian and title sponsor of the 2021 USEF Junior Jumper National Championships. Neue Schule is a longtime supporter of US Equestrian, having launched the partnership in 2015.

"The entire Neue Schule team is thrilled to continue our partnership with US Equestrian”, said Mette Larsen, President of Neue Schule USA. “We appreciate the relationship that helped us all weather the storm of 2020. We look forward to the future and lots of great riding.”

Equestrian athletes across all sport disciplines choose Neue Schule bits for their quality materials and innovative designs that are created to meet the needs of horses and riders. Tamie Smith, Kasey Perry-Glass, Todd Minikus, Steffen Peters, Laura Graves, and Kim Severson count themselves among the brand’s ambassadors.

“We appreciate Neue Schule’s dedication to equestrian sports through their continued partnership with US Equestrian,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “The USEF Junior Jumper National Championships recognizes the next generation of talented equestrian athletes, and Neue Schule’s commitment to the horse’s comfort and well-being makes them an ideal title sponsor for the event.”

Learn more at nsbitsusa.com.

About the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

The Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships and Prix des States provide an opportunity for U.S. junior riders to compete against their peers over multiple days of competition. The Championships features both the Prix des States Team Competition, with teams fielded by Zone, and an Individual Competition. New in 2021, the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championship will offer 20 additional individual invitations to athletes from the Junior Jumper National Championship standings list who have not been selected to their zone team or as the zone’s traveling reserve. For more information on the 2021 Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, please contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].