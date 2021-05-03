Markel Continues as Title Sponsor of USEF Young and Developing Horse National Championships for 2021

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Markel® has renewed its title sponsorship of the Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse National Championships for 2021. These championships will take place at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions in August and include the following divisions:

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four, Five, and Six Year Olds

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Prix St. Georges and Grand Prix

Markel Specialty, a business division of Markel, offers insurance solutions for horse owners and equine professionals across all breeds and disciplines, with insurance agents who are dedicated to the needs of the horse industry.

“Markel is proud to continue to partner with US Equestrian in support of the young horse program. With Christina Traurig’s incredible coaching, we will continue to see talented athletes come out of the Festival of Champions at Lamplight, competing towards the highest levels of international dressage competition. The young horse final is foundational to the future success of Team USA and we are grateful to be part of it,” said Brandon Seger, Associate Director at Markel Specialty.

“The Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse National Championships are an essential part of recognizing talented American dressage horses with the potential for a future on the global stage,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re grateful for Markel’s continued sponsorship of these championships, and we’re looking forward to seeing these up-and-coming equine athletes at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions this summer.”

The 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will take place August 24-29 at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill., and streamed live on USEF Network. Click here to learn more.

