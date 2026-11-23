Kansas City, Mo. - It doesn’t get any better for equitation rider Madison Hoffmeyer, who secured not one but two national titles at the UPHA/American Royal National Championship Horse Show with Titleist CH. After claiming the win in the UPHA Adult Challenge Cup Championship Finals earlier in the week, she returned to the arena to win the 2026 USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final.

©Howard schatzberg Photography

Hoffmeyer (Linden, Mich.) and “Gus,” a 2014 Morgan gelding (Mastroianni x CBMF Street Kiss) owned by John and Manya Smalley, are no strangers to the equitation ring. She earned her first world title at the age of 14, represented the U.S. team in the 2024 Saddle Seat World Cup, and has had a standout 2026 season as an amateur.

“It’s a surreal feeling. It means the world to me to be here with my dream team and dream horse,” she said. “I just love my horse so much, and I’m so thankful for everybody.”

With two new national titles added to their resume, the longtime partners shined under the guidance of her trainer, Manya Smalley, at Dreamway South in Dayton, Ohio.

“He’s my ride or die; I love him so much,” Hoffmeyer laughed. “He’s my best friend, and he’s gotten me through a lot. He's been with me through all the ups and downs in equitation, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Judges Anne Judd (Lutz, Fla.), Melissa Moore (Versailles, Ky.), and Sarah Russell (Citra, Fla.) observed the class of four riders on the rail before moving into pattern work. This portion of the final consisted of pivots, canter circles, a change of lead, and two changes of diagonals on the rail.

©Howard schatzberg Photography

“I never really think about my equitation with him,” she said. “When I’m on him, I’m there to accommodate his needs. We’ve worked so hard on my equitation that I can just sit on his back, give him what he needs to be the best, and from there everything works out.”

Attending the USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final for the first time, Hoffmeyer found herself enjoying the format of the final.

“I loved it; I thought it was amazing,” she said. “It was really cool the way it was set up, and it was an amazing experience to be in there with all the other riders.”

Reserve champion and silver medal honors went to Morgan Glenn (Stockbridge, Mich.) and Far and Away (Mizrahi x I Dream of Jeanie DZ), Paula Messier’s Morgan gelding. The pair earned the reserve champion title for a second year in a row while also representing the Morgan breed.

The bronze medal went to Macy Brangers (Prospect, Ky.) and Aunty Bellum, an American Saddlebred (Ocean’s Roar x Kalarama’s Belle of the Ball) owned by Jason Brangers.

Full Results

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