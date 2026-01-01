Karen Homer-Brown Transitioning to New Role in the Field for US Equestrian

Beginning September 1, 2026, Karen Homer-Brown will serve as US Equestrian’s Affiliate & Member Relations/Engagement Liaison. In this new role, she will serve as a trusted, knowledgeable resource for members, affiliates, and equestrian leaders across the country while helping information flow between the field and USEF.

©Ashley Swift/US Equestrian

Strong affiliate relationships and meaningful engagement with our diverse membership are priorities for USEF. To advance those priorities, this liaison position will strengthen communication, collaboration, and information sharing among members, affiliates, stakeholders in the field, and USEF staff. Karen will provide a consistent channel for sharing member perspectives, elevating priorities, and informing decisions across the organization. Her extensive experience as a judge, ringmaster, competitor, show committee member for many types of competitions, member of numerous USEF and affiliate committees and boards, and USEF staff member makes her a natural fit for the role.

Karen will spend more time on-site at competitions, affiliate conventions and meetings, clinics, and other functions, where she will serve as a resource for USEF staff and members. She will facilitate communication, gather feedback, identify partnership opportunities, and provide guidance and historical perspective on rules, best practices, and trends. She will also consult on affiliate-focused content and promotion from our marketing team and assist with special projects, including rule-interpretation support and event planning.

With this evolution, Emily McSweeney will take on day-to-day management of USEF staff in the National Breeds and Disciplines department. Emily currently serves as Director of National Breeds and Disciplines Operations.

“Karen thrives in the field, working directly with our members and affiliates to create opportunities and develop solutions,” said David O’Connor, USEF Chief of Sport. “Her focus on fairness, safety, and enjoyment for members and their horses makes her exceptionally well suited to this role. We are confident that her work will strengthen relationships and help USEF better support its members.”

“I am looking forward to spending more time ringside and working closely with our affiliates,” said Homer-Brown. “Face-to-face collaboration has always been one of my favorite parts of my role with USEF and I’m excited to devote my total focus to strengthening those relationships.”