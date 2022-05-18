Inaugural USEF College Fair Brought to You by Upper Echelon Academy Coming to 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the inaugural USEF College Fair brought to you by Upper Echelon Academy will occur on Thursday, June 30, during the 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - East in Williamsburg, Mich. This event is open to the public and free to attend.

A second fair will be held during the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - West in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Additional information about this event will be shared in the coming weeks.

The following colleges and universities are confirmed for the East Coast fair, and all 11 have equestrian academic programs and/or competition teams:

Alma College (Alma, Mich.)

Averett University (Danville, Va.)

Delaware Valley University (Doylestown, Pa.)

Emory & Henry College (Emory, Va.)

Kieser University (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Midway University (Midway, Ky.)

Sacred Heart University (Fairfield, Conn.)

Savannah College of Art and Design (Savannah, Ga.)

Skidmore College (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.)

University of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)

William Woods University (Fulton, Mo.)

Stop by the US Equestrian booth located near the Turtle Creek Casino International Ring in the VIP Pavilion for a chance to win a fun giveaway. Upper Echelon Academy, the Interscholastic Equestrian Association, and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association will also have booths the fair.

Booth Spaces Still Available for Colleges/Universities

There are a limited number of booth spaces still available for colleges and universities interested in participating in the East Coast and West Coast college fairs! US Equestrian will provide the booth space, chairs, and tables at no cost to the institutions. Colleges/universities are responsible for bringing any printed materials, banners, table cloths, etc. Interested institutions should email Emily McSweeney at [email protected] for additional information.

Follow US Equestrian

Stay connected with competition news by following the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships on Facebook and US Equestrian on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Visit the US Equestrian Learning Center video library to find out more about the hunter discipline with Geoff Teall, what judges look for in a winning hunter round with Danny Robertshaw, and get a few handy hunter exercise tips from Hope Hobday Glynn.

Photo by Kimberlyn Beaudoin/US Equestrian