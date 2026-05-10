Icon Global U.S. Jumping Team Finishes Fourth at Longines League of Nations™ Final Barcelona CSIO5*

Laura Kraut and Tres Bien Z (©Digitshots)

Barcelona, Spain – The Icon Global U.S. Jumping Team finished fourth in the Longines League of Nations Final on a final team score of 12 faults after two rounds of top international competition to conclude the 2026 LLN season. The top eight teams qualified through this year’s four LLN events earned an invitation to the series final, alongside the host nation of Spain. Germany and Brazil finished tied on four penalties following both rounds, resulting in a jump-off, which saw Germany ultimately take the win on a final total of zero faults.

"I’m proud of how the team fought in a very competitive final,” said Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland. “Laura [Kraut] and McLain [Ward] were outstanding jumping double clear in both rounds with Tres Bien Z and Jordan Molga M. Kristen [Vanderveen] and McKayla [Langmeier] were both competing in their first League of Nations Final, and they handled the pressure and the atmosphere really well with solid results throughout the week. The margins for error at this level are small, and we had a few unlucky moments, but everyone dug deep for the team. I want to thank the owners, grooms, and support team who make it possible for us to be competitive at these international events.”

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Tres Bien Z, a 2015 Zangersheide gelding (Toulon x Nabab de Reve) owned by St. Bride's Farm and cared for by Alex Tyler-Morris, led off for the U.S., and showcased consistent form in both rounds for the team as they tackled the significant track built by Santiago Varela (ESP). The pair delivered a strong clear effort to start round one with positive momentum, before returning to produce a very competitive second clear in round two.

McKayla Langmeier (East Granby, Conn.) and Riesling van de Gaathoeve, a 2017 Belgian Warmblood stallion (Iron Man vd Padenborre x Diamant de Semilly) owned by Rafferty Farm LLC and cared for by Louis Reverchon, were second in the order for the team in their LLN Final debut. The duo crossed through the timers with a fast four-fault effort in the first round before returning in finish with eight faults in round two.

Kristen Vanderveen (Wellington, Fla.) and Bull Run's Jireh, a 2014 Holsteiner gelding (Uriko x Colman) owned by Bull Run Jumpers, Inc. and cared for by Maxime Mazin, finished their round with four jumping faults and a single time penalty in the third rotation of combinations in the order in round one. With the final grouping of combinations to close out round one, the U.S. team remained neck and neck with Germany, Brazil, and Belgium as one of the top four teams to move forward from round one.

Delivering for the team as anchors and helping to ensure a top five finish, McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Jordan Molga M, a 2014 KWPN gelding (Etoulon x Hgt Dulf van den Bisschop) owned by Michael Smith and cared for by Olga Kruglova, produced two important clear efforts for the U.S. in both round one and two. The pair’s results would move the team forward on just four total faults in round one and secure the fourth-place finish after an influential round two. Between Kraut and Ward, the U.S. delivered two of the nine double clear efforts seen across the day’s competition. Brazil finished in second overall on a total of four, with Belgium taking third on five faults across both rounds.

Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USAJumping.

The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.