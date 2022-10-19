Horse Inspection Complete and Competition Begins for USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship and MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory

Elkton, Md. – The first horse inspections of the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory took place Wednesday for the CCI3*-L and CCI5*-L divisions. A total of 58 combinations moved forward for the CCI3*-L, with 48 of those combinations competing in the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship, which runs concurrently with the division. Twenty-four combinations will compete in the CCI5*-L, which is running for the second year as and is one of only seven CCI5*-L competitions in the world.

Alexa Lapp and Pascal

(US Equestrian)

Two days of dressage on Thursday and Friday will begin the competition, followed by the cross-country phase on Saturday over tracks designed by Ian Stark (GBR). Competition concludes Sunday with the show jumping phase with courses designed by Ken Krome (USA).

The CCI3*-L and CCI5*-L will both be streamed live on USEF Network from October 12-16 and available on-demand to USEF members after the conclusion of the event on Sunday. Get a free fan membership by joining now and using the promo code Maryland22.

