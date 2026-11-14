Genay Vaughn and Gino Hoist US Equestrian Open Dressage Final Trophy After Podium Topping Performance in FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI5*

Thermal, Calif. – Genay Vaughn and Gino danced to the top of the podium to become the second–ever US Equestrian Open Dressage Final champions, capping the weekend at Desert International Horse Park. The pair took the win with a personal best score of 77.355% for their freestyle, performed to a mix of Barry White, Luther Vandross, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Michael Klimke (GER) and Harmony’s Dante’s Peak took second place on a final score of 75.450%, while Devon Kane and Vamos finished third on a 72.956%.

Vaughn (Elk Grove, Calif.) and Gino, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Bretton Woods x Haarlem) owned by Michele Vaughn, added to their win last night in the FEI Grand Prix CDI5*, and earned the top mark from all five judges, with a score that put nearly two points between themselves and the rest of the field.

"I’m just really proud of my horse. He’s out of this world,” Vaughn said. “I wanted to showcase his talent and show everyone what we’re made of together. He was so happy in there with me and the biggest thing is that he loves his job. To be able to do that in front of all my family and friends was just unbelievable.”

Asked what they would tell combinations considering competing in the US Equestrian Open Dressage Series and Final next year; the podium was united. “Do it. Believe in yourself,” said Vaughn. “I’ve never felt so special at an event. We're treated like top athletes, and this is an event no one should miss.”

Vaughn and Gino’s winning freestyle soundtrack was chosen by Vaughn’s family and put together by Terry Gallo of Klassic Kur. Competing in front of a home crowd, Vaughn noted how much the family support means to her, especially from her mother, Michele.

“She’s been a part of this team every step of the way. She coaches me at home. We’re in this together and she helps groom for me at every show,” Vaughn said, speaking of her mother. “It’s really a family bond and an amazing thing to experience the sport with her.”

Klimke and Harmony’s Dante’s Peak, a 2016 Oldenburg gelding (Dante Weltino OLD x Desperados FRH) owned by Harmony Sporthorses, earned a personal best in the second international freestyle start of their partnership. Klimke, who has competed internationally for Germany for decades, made his first trip to Desert International Horse Park, and called it “a wonderful place.”

"Yesterday, we were not in top form and I stayed calm,” said Klimke. “Today, my horse was with me 100 percent. I had the feeling that ‘Dante’ was really with me on the last line, with his ears in front. It was a good feeling. I was the oldest rider in the class today, but with the youngest horse.”

Klimke also spoke about the support of US Equestrian and the importance of keeping dressage in the Olympic Games. Looking ahead to next year, he said, “I will tell all of my fellow Germans, as well as American athletes, go to the US Equestrian Open Final.”

Rounding out the podium, Devon Kane (Wellington, Fla.) and Vamos, a 2012 Westphalian gelding (Exquis Vivaldi x Insterburg) owned by Diamante Farms, capped their week with a third-place finish in the final, gaining valuable experience and building their CDI5* resume. The trip west was Vamos’s first time flying to a competition, another important piece of their preparation for the future.

“He’s developed so much and in the last two or three shows he’s really found his courage in the arena,” said Kane. “The horse I have in there now matches the horse I have in the warm-up and at home. I’m beyond proud of him. He’s shown me many times that there’s more to come. We’re just getting started.”

Kane was cheered on by her husband, Kevin, and her mother, along with her trainer, Lars Peterson, who traveled from Wellington, Fla. “I’m a very lucky girl,” she said. “It’s amazing that I get to do this with my husband and my mom. I’m surrounded by my friends and the horses with me.”

In the second year hosting the Final, Desert International Horse Park has committed to ensuring a strong future for equestrian sport in the desert. In the off-season, the partnership invested in numerous upgrades around the venue including the installation of video boards around the Grand Prix arena, additional turnouts and wash racks, new grass paddocks, paved roads, and expanded viewing areas for spectators and the public. Jeremy Smith of Desert International Horse Park noted that the park’s partners “all believe in investing back in the park and hosting top sport.”



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