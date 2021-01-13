Free Registration Open for 2021 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. – Registration for the 2021 US Equestrian Annual Meeting is now open. The 2021 US Equestrian Annual Meeting will begin on Wednesday, January 13, and continue through Sunday, January 17, featuring daily meeting sessions and an exciting new virtual format for the USEF Pegasus Awards and Horse of the Year Awards Celebration presented by Alliant on Saturday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m.



Registration for all 2021 US Equestrian Annual Meeting sessions is free.



Individual registration is required for each meeting session.

*All events are EST

January 13, 2021

4:00 pm-5:00 pm

Member Services Council Presentation - Ideas Into Action

As the governance structure that oversees the direct member benefits functions of US Equestrian, the Member Services Council will outline its purpose and responsibilities, and provide a brief summary of the 2020 accomplishments and 2021 goals of the 11 administrative, service and regulatory departments of the Federation under the Council’s purview.

REGISTER NOW



As the governance structure that oversees the direct member benefits functions of US Equestrian, the Member Services Council will outline its purpose and responsibilities, and provide a brief summary of the 2020 accomplishments and 2021 goals of the 11 administrative, service and regulatory departments of the Federation under the Council’s purview. REGISTER NOW 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

Competitions: Member Feedback, Survey Results and Next Steps

Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney will discuss member ideas, feedback, and suggestions submitted to the USEF Competitions Task Force to date, review key takeaways and learnings from the recent USEF Competition Environment survey, and provide an update on the USEF Competitions Task Force. Members are encouraged to continue to send ideas and feedback submissions for the Task Force to review at [email protected] .

REGISTER NOW



January 14, 2021

4:00 pm-5:00 pm

National Breeds & Discipline Council - Grassroots to Grand Champion

The National Breeds and Disciplines Council (NBDC) presentation will review highlights from 2020 and share their plans for growth and strong partnerships with recognized affiliates in 2021. The NBDC is a representative group of leaders advocating and working for a diverse group of 11 breed and 10 discipline affiliates and their members. The NBDC focuses on everything from the grassroots to the top of the sport, including exciting programs, national championships, and curating opportunities for equestrians.

REGISTER NOW



January 15, 2021

4:00 pm-5:00 pm

International Disciplines Council – Growing the FEI Disciplines at Home & Abroad

The International Discipline Council (IDC), which is made up of athlete, affiliate and USEF Sport Committee representation, will review the work of the eight international FEI disciplines during 2020; the successes and the challenges. The IDC will present updates on the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as outline the plans through to Los Angeles 2028. The update will also cover the work of the IDC and the Sport staff (international disciplines), including the FEI competition calendar process, youth opportunities, new competitions, selection methodology, and the work that goes on to support members through the daily operations within the office. The briefing will also seek to explain the aims and benefits of a healthy Pathway, which extend well beyond the long term aim of “sustained success”.

REGISTER NOW



January 16, 2021

4:30 pm

General Session – Listen, Learn & Lead Together

USEF President Murray Kessler and President-Elect Tom O’Mara will lead the 2021 General Session presentation with the theme of Listen, Learn, and Lead Together. Kessler will provide a look back at the changes and progress of US Equestrian and equestrian sports over the past four years, including the challenges and successes of the 2020 season. O’Mara will share the results of the recent Competitions Member Survey and discuss US Equestrian’s direction for 2021 and beyond, including the evolution of the Strategic Plan and the organization’s commitment to increase engagement with the membership.

REGISTER NOW



USEF President Murray Kessler and President-Elect Tom O’Mara will lead the 2021 General Session presentation with the theme of Listen, Learn, and Lead Together. Kessler will provide a look back at the changes and progress of US Equestrian and equestrian sports over the past four years, including the challenges and successes of the 2020 season. O’Mara will share the results of the recent Competitions Member Survey and discuss US Equestrian’s direction for 2021 and beyond, including the evolution of the Strategic Plan and the organization’s commitment to increase engagement with the membership. REGISTER NOW 7:30 pm

2020 USEF Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards Celebration presented by Alliant

WATCH LIVE ON USEF NETWORK



January 17, 2021