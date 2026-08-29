Four National Champion Titles Awarded at the 2026 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – Competition continued at the HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center on Saturday with four new champions crowned in the Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges Dressage National Championship, Adequan®?/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship, and the Markel/USEF 4- and 5-Year-Old Dressage National Championships. The Children division began in the HITS Grand Prix Arena for their first day of testing as part of the Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship.

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges Dressage National Championship

Nora Batchelder and Twan Vita Nova (©US Equestrian)

Action in the HITS Arena commenced with the USEF Developing Prix St. Georges, part of Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges Dressage National Championship. Nora Batchelder (Williston, Fla.) and Twan Vita Nova, a 2019 Belgian Warmblood gelding (Secret x Gribaldi), co-owned by Batchelder and Andrea Whitcomb, clinched the championship title with a score of 68.657% in Saturday’s test. The pair impressed the judges with their consistent, collected work and showcased the gelding’s potential for the future.

It was a busy week for Batchelder, who had four mounts at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. She admitted this win was a surprise.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. He qualified in a really good spot, but to win is amazing. There are so many good horses and riders, so it’s special to have success so soon. It’s really exciting,” Batchelder exclaimed.

Batchelder explained that one of the highlights was sharing “Twansi,” as he is affectionately known in the barn, with her cousin, Andrea Whitcomb.

“It’s so fun to own him with her,” Batchelder said. “He’s beautiful to look at with his black coat and a full set of white socks.

“We’ve done the five- and six-year-old divisions here, and then we decided to do the Developing Prix St. Georges because he felt ready for that work. He’s so easy to train and such a good boy.”

The reserve champion title went to Elizabeth Bortuzzo and Mister Pleasure, a 2017 KWPN gelding (Franklin x Ampére) co-owned by Bortuzzo and Mark Paul, on a score of 68.657% after producing consistent tests throughout the week. Kathryn Fleming-Kuhn (New Berlin, Ill.) and her own Vholt, a 2018 U.S. bred Oldenburg stallion (Vitalis x Rhiddle) took the third overall after scoring 67.268% in Saturday’s test.

Adequan®?/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Bennett McWhorter and Dalia (©US Equestrian)

Junior athlete and horse combinations took to the field for the second and last time in the FEI Junior Individual Test, with Bennett McWhorter (Wellington, Fla.) claiming the champion title on Dalia, a 2015 Hanoverian mare (Don Nobless x Contendro I) co-owned by McWhorter and Stephanie Mills. The pair picked up a score of 70.539% for Saturday’s test and a 70.624% overall, maintaining their position from the previous day with excellent marks in their canter and trot work. The judges’ panel rewarded the pair for a continued partnership that remained connected and supple throughout the test.

"It feels really incredible to see all of our hard work pay off, and all the time we spent working to create great harmony and teamwork,” McWhorter said.

The duo has continued to tack on titles after their triple gold medal win at the 2026 FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships.

“FOC was fun. The weather was lovely, and we had some great energy together. It was a nice, harmonious picture, so I couldn't be happier with it,” he explained. “Hopefully, next year, we'll progress up into young riders, but we’re taking it one step at a time.”

The reserve champion spot went to Ellie Sloan (East Greenwich, R.I.)and Bingotti, a 2010 Hanoverian stallion (Bugatti Hilltop x IPS Krack C) owned by Kathleen Swalwell, after receiving a 68.088% on Saturday’s test for 69.196% overall. Alexis Troutman (Gainesville, Ga.) and Mondo ‘L’, a 2017 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Don Tango B x Obelisk) took home bronze after scoring 69.118% on the individual test.

Markel/USEF Five-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

The FEI 5-Year-Old Final test brought the championship to a close in the HITS Arena, with the national champion title going to Jessica Kozel (Wellington, Fla.) and Tuscany, a 2021 Hanoverian gelding (Taurus x Cavalieri), owned by Cynthia Perretti. With top remarks regarding their rhythmic trot and walk the previous day, the pair held their position coming in and received a 88.600% on the Final test, and a 88.360% overall. With three collective marks above nine from the panel of judges, the potential from this pair is undeniable. The gelding’s walk and trot stood out, praised for their suppleness and impulsion across the ring. The judges also made note of the gelding’s breeding.

Jessica Kozel and Tuscany (©US Equestrian)

“His breeding is incredibly interesting because he has a lot of Thoroughbred on the maternal line, which is not common in the dressage horses that you usually have,” she explained. “Then he's got Taurus on the paternal line, which has given him such an incredible head and bit of blood and dazzle that the Thoroughbred brings into the equation. I think he has such a nice mix.”

His ability to relax and enjoy his surroundings and then turn it around to work can be attributed to Tuscany’s training regime and breeding. Kozel had a smile on her face throughout the entirety of her test, with the love for both her horse and sport shining through.

“We knew he was special from the minute we saw him, but it's been a bit of a journey introducing him to the show arena because tension has played a part,” she said. “With any young horse, it’s always an experience showing them a new atmosphere, but he’s really grown.”

Purchased as a four-year-old last spring by her client, this win is appreciated and guarantees Tuscany a well-deserved period of relaxation in the paddock to rest and recover.

“To come out here and be able to put together relatively clean tests, with just minor mistakes, meant a lot because he really went out there today and was all business, and so it came together at the right time,” she said.

Lindsey Holleger (Aiken, S.C.) and WSI Royalty, a 2021 KWPN mare (Blue Hors Zackerey x Sir Sinclair) co-owned by Holleger and David Wilson, claimed the reserve champion title with a score of 83.600% in the FEI 5-Year-Old Final Test. Rounding out the national championship podium and earning bronze was Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.) and Royal Indy VD, a 2021 Dutch Warmblood mare (All at Once x Ampére) owned by Alice Tarjan.

Markel/USEF Four-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

Nora Batchelder and Frisky Business RH (© Equestrian)

Seventeen horse-and-rider combinations took to the field one last time in the USEF 4-Year-Old Test, part of the Markel/USEF Four-Year-Old Dressage National Championship, with Nora Batchelder (Williston, Fla.) claiming the championship title aboard her own Frisky Business RH, a 2022 U.S.-bred Hanoverian mare (Five Star x Londontime). The homebred mare made a lasting impression on the panel through her ground-covering walk and rhythmic canter work.

“She's a real character, very friendly in the barn, and super eager under saddle,” Batchelder said. “She has a ton of energy, but is really safe, which is why I have her here.”

What makes this win even more special is how new the mare is to the competition ring. Started under saddle a little over a year ago, this mare is one to watch out for in the future.

“She's really cool, and what's interesting about her is that she hasn't even been under saddle for a year, because I started her after the season here at HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center last year,” Batchelder explained.

Of her four mounts, this is her second national champion title win of the day and with that, Batchelder is feeling nothing but grateful.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I feel very lucky. I have amazing horses to ride and they’re all so fun,” she said

Reserve champion went to Blair Niemcziek (Chino Hills, Calif.) and Special Design, a 2022 Dutch Warmblood gelding (My Blue Hors Santiano x Franklin), owned by Rock Solid Sport Horses and Raquel Floyd, after the pair produced an impressive test and scored an 82.200%. Close behind was Laura Abner (Windsor, S.C.) and Saroy, a 2022 Hanoverian gelding (Secret x Fürsten-Look) owned by Gina Fisk rounding out the podium with a score of 82.200%.

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship

The FEI Children Team test began in the HITS Grand Prix arena at the HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center, and it was Austin Hermann (Cumming, Ga.) and his own Genevieve HF, a KWPN mare (Winningmood x Oscar), who claimed the blue ribbon after scoring an impressive 75.525%. The win adds to their ever-growing list of accolades after earning gold in the FEI Children Individual competition at the FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF.

Taking second place was Aureauna Jones (Fort Valley, Ga.) and Jack In Black, her Thoroughbred cross gelding, earning a score of 73.550%. Rounding out the top three were Katherine Bright (Auburn, Ala.) and Dali du Montesy, a Hanoverian gelding (Don Darius x Wolkenstein 6) owned by Deborah Bright, who finished on a score of 73.550%.

The Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship concludes on Sunday, August 30, with the FEI Children Individual Test, set to begin at 10:45 a.m. CT/11:45 a.m. ET in the HITS Grand Prix Arena.

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