Five USEF Advanced Combined Driving National Championships Get Underway at Live Oak International

Lexington, Ky. - Combined driving athletes have flocked to Ocala, Fla., this week for their chance at a USEF Advanced Combined Driving National Championship title. Live Oak International sets the stage for five USEF Advanced Combined Driving National Championships, taking place from March 4-8.

USEF Advanced Single Pony Combined Driving National Championship

Six combinations will face off in the USEF Advanced Single Pony Combined Driving National Championship. Jennifer Keeler (Paris, Ky.) seeks to defend her back-to-back wins in this division with her partner Amazing Grace, her 10-year-old Dutch Harness cross mare. After claiming the reserve championship in 2019, Leslie Berndl (Lexington, Ky.) and Sweetwater’s Zorah Belle, Teressa Kandianis’s 16-year-old Norwegian Fjord Horse mare, are back and aim to win.

USEF Advanced Pair Pony Combined Driving National Championship

Eleanor Parkes (Nashville, Tenn.), Katie Whaley (Paris, Ky.), and Mary Phelps (Columbia, Ky.) will face off for the title of USEF Advanced Pair Pony Combined Driving National Champion. Whaley claimed the title in 2019 and returns with her winning team of Welsh cross geldings, Tommy and Tanner, and Welsh Pony gelding, Teddy.

USEF Advanced Single Horse Combined Driving National Championship

The USEF Advanced Single Horse Combined Driving National Championship promises to be a riveting competition as six combinations take to the arena. Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wis.) and Funnominal CG, her 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding, earned the title in 2019 following impressive dressage and marathon rounds. Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) and Katydid Duchess, Jennifer Matheson’s 11-year-old Welsh Pony cross mare, narrowly missed the win in 2019 and eagerly set out for the top of the podium this year.

USEF Advanced Pair Horse Combined Driving National Championship

The USEF Advanced Pair Horse Combined Driving National Championship is set to highlight a fine team as Jacob Arnold (Louisville, Ky.) prepares to compete 2019 national champion Steve Wilson’s horses Endorro, an 11-year-old KWPN gelding; Mr Lindsey G, a 16-year-old KWPN gelding; and Tuzes, a 14-year-old Lipizzan stallion.

USEF Advanced Four-in-Hand Horse Combined Driving National Championship

Two drivers and their four-in-hand teams will go head-to-head in the USEF Advanced Four-in-Hand Horse Combined Driving National Championship. Returning champion Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) and Paul Maye (Fairfield, Va.) are primed and ready for a must-see competition.

Competition Information

Competition kicks off for all divisions with the first phase, dressage, on Thursday, March 5, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Marathon will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 7, and competition concludes with the cones phase at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 8. Learn more about Live Oak International.

Live Scoring

Tune in to the USEF Network live stream to watch all three phases of the USEF Advanced Combined Driving National Championships, in addition to three jumping classes in the afternoon on Friday and Saturday. Find the complete broadcast schedule here.

Photos by: Andrea Evans/US Equestrian