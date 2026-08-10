First Day of Dressage Underway at the 2026 USEF Eventing National Championships League Final

Leesburg, Va. - The first day of dressage has concluded at Morven Park International, and as the last competition of the season that counts towards the final standings of the USEF Eventing National Championships League, many athletes are looking to improve their position on the leaderboards. The League take the athletes’ three best scores for the season at the level — one of which must be earned at a long-format competition for CCI2* through CCI4*. With a lower score this weekend, athletes can improve their position on the leaderboards and vie for the League titles.

In the Attwood Arena, four short-format divisions got underway, with Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Commando 3 leading the CCI4*-S division and Sharon White (Summit Point, W.V.) and Jaguars Duende leading the CCI3*-S. Though not in contention on the league leaderboards, Benita Strini (Scottsville, Va.) and Unico, a 2018 Holsteiner stallion (Uriko x Cassito) owned by Plain Dealing Farm, are leading the CCI2*-S with a 28.1, and Linden Wiesman (White Post, Va.) and her own Crescenda, a 2016 Hanoverian mare (Contratto x Grandom) lead the CCI1* division with a 28.2. The Grand Prix Arena also hosted the first day of the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final CCI4*-L, which also gives competitors the opportunity to improve their standing on the leaderboard for the USEF CCI4* Eventing National Championships League.



USEF CCI4* Eventing National Championships League

Following a sub-30 dressage score of 28.1 and an overnight lead on Commando 3, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Connor 48 x R-Adelgunde), owned by Yankee Creek Ranch LLC, Boyd Martin has the opportunity to improve his spot in the overall and professional categories. He still needs a long-format score to be eligible for the League titles, but he has an opportunity with Luke 140 competing in the CCI4*-L.

Heading into the weekend, Mia Farley (Lexington, Ky.) holds the top spot on those leaderboards, and she will also ride in the four-star tomorrow.

For the CCI4* U25 category, Olivia Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) currently sits atop the leaderboard, however she is not contributing to her league score this weekend at Morven Park. Katie Litchen (South Hamilton, Mass.) is on her way to obtaining the CCI4*-L score she needs, after receiving a 31.4 with HTS Jensen R, her own 2016 Irish Sport Horse gelding (BMC Tolan R x Rhyne Clover). In the CCI4* amateur category, Michelle Koppin also contributed to her league score with Calcourt Valley, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Caress 9 x Cassini II) owned by John and Michelle Koppin, following their dressage score of 39.3 in the CCI4*-L.



The Dutta Corp/USEF CCI3* Eventing National Championships League

Sitting in first overnight in the CCI3*-S division at Morven Park is Sharon White and her own Jaguars Duende, a 2016 Westphalian mare (Jaguar Mail x Latina), with a score of 28.8. White’s dressage score contributes to her cumulative score in the league rankings in the overall and professional categories, both of which are currently led by Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.).

Kiersten Miller (Rochester Hills, Mich.) sits in second overnight in the CCI3*-S at Morven Park with a score of 29.6 on her own Rosconnell Alto, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tabsco Van Erpekom x Cavalier Clover Lad). Currently, Miller sits atop The Dutta Corp/USEF CCI3* leaderboard for the amateur category.

Sterling Pollard (Rome, Ga.), who is not competing this weekend, is currently leading in the U25 category.

YETI/USEF CCI2*- Eventing National Championships League

Although not competing in the CCI2*-S at Morven Park this weekend, Tamie Smith (Murieta, Calif.), currently leads the standings in the YETI/USEF CCI2* National Championships in the overall and professional categories. For the U25 and amateur categories, Lauren Crabtree (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) currently sits atop both leaderboards with a cumulative score of 103.0. She is not competing this weekend at Morven either.

Elinor MacPhail O’Neal (Gahanna, Ohio) who received a 35.9 aboard Jos Daydream a 2013 Silla Argentina (Apache D’Adriers x Remonta Sin Par) owned by Cornelia Fletcher, in the CCI2*-S division today, has the opportunity to improve her standing in the overall and professional categories.

USEF CCI1* Eventing National Championships League

Currently in the lead for the USEF CCI1*S Eventing National Championships in the overall and professional categories is Alyssa Phillips (Boyertown, Pa.). Although not running at this level this weekend, Phillips currently holds a near 10-point lead on a cumulative score of 82.8.



Kennedy Langmo (Maitland, Fla.), who is not competing at Moven, currently leads the U25 and amateur categories with a cumulative score of 92.9. Both Lexi Young (Sandy Hook, Conn.) and Caitlin O’Roark (Centerville, Va.) will go down centerline tomorrow for their chance to improve their standings in the U25 category.

Live Streaming

USEF Eventing National Championship League and the USEA/USEF Developing Horse Eventing National Championships action can be viewed on the Morven Park International Equestrian Center YouTube Channel here.



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