FEI Vaulting Competition and US Equestrian Licensed Officials Grant Applications Open

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is now accepting grant applications for licensed official development and competition organizers.

FEI Vaulting Competition Grant

Vaulting competition organizers may apply for the FEI Vaulting Competition Grants to support CVI competitions held in the United States. Click here to access the grant application. The deadline for applications is December 1st, 2026.

US Equestrian Licensed Officials Grant

US Equestrian offers licensed official grants to new applicants and current officials wishing to apply for a promotion. These grants are intended to reduce financial barriers for USEF or U.S.-based FEI officials to complete application requirements. Individuals should take advantage of this opportunity to attend a training session or apprentice at a location where they would normally not be able to travel. Click here for more information and to access the licensed official grant application. The deadline for applications is December 1st, 2026, for the December 1st to May 30th period, and June 1st 2026, for the June 1st to November 30th period.

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