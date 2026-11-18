Lausanne, Switzerland – The FEI has announced updates ahead of the 2027 competition season for the para dressage tests and ranking list criteria, which have been approved and are now published on the FEI website.



Para Dressage Tests – Novice and Intermediate Levels

The introduction of the revised FEI Para Dressage Novice and Intermediate Tests, effective January 1, 2027, represents a further step in the ongoing development of Para Dressage. The overall objective is to establish a more logical and progressive pathway from Novice through Intermediate to Para Grand Prix, supporting the continued development of Para Athletes, maintaining the principles of classical Dressage, and further enhancing the quality and standard of international Para Dressage.



The revised tests are intended to promote the progressive development of technical skills and provide an appropriate level of challenge for Para Athletes at each stage of their competitive pathway. Consideration has been given to the specific requirements of each Grade, ensuring that the exercises remain relevant, achievable and appropriate to the Athletes’ functional abilities.



As previously stated in the NF News on FEI Para Dressage Updates of August 4, the Para Grand Prix level tests are undergoing further updates and are planned for launch in 2029. National Federations will be updated on their progress in due time. The tests are published on the FEI Para Dressage Tests page and can be found here.



Para Dressage Rankings

The FEI Para Dressage Rankings will be updated from 1 January 2027, introducing new opportunities to recognize Athletes’ achievements and encourage participation across competition levels.



The key changes are:

New CPEDI1* and CPEDI2* Rankings: Separate Individual Rankings will recognize performances at Novice and Intermediate levels respectively. Each will combine Grades I–V in one overall list, supporting participation by Athletes with a range of sporting ambitions.



U18 Rankings extended to U25: The youth Rankings will become U25 Rankings, broadening recognition for young Athletes. Eligibility will continue until the end of the calendar year in which an Athlete turns 25.



Freestyle results included: Freestyle tests will count towards the Individual Rankings, with a dedicated points scale reflecting the generally higher percentages awarded in these tests compared with A and B tests.



Championship and Games weighting removed: Results at FEI World Championships and Paralympic Games will no longer receive additional ranking multipliers in the CPEDI3* and above Team and Individual Rankings.

National Federations are invited to share these updates with their Athletes, trainers and Organizing Committees as they prepare for the 2027 season.

The full Rules document is available on the FEI Para Dressage Rules page.



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