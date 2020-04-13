Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources & USEF Webinar Registration: Planning for a Safe Return to Competition
Read
EMERGENCY RELIEF: $20 USEF Fan Memberships with Access to Health and Insurance Benefits (Promo Code RELIEF)
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

Expressions of Interest Open for USEF Junior Jumper National Championship and USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final for 2021, 2022, and 2023

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Apr 13, 2020, 4:50 PM EST

Lexington, Ky - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that we are now accepting Expressions of Interest to host the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships and the USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The Championships may be held as a stand-alone event or within an existing competition held between September and November.

Organizers are welcome to submit an Expression of Interest to host either the Junior Jumper National Championship or USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final, or both together, though preference may be given to applicants offering both Championships. USEF has the discretion to award the championships for single or multiple years.

All Expressions of Interest must be submitted to the USEF by close of business on May 1, 2020.

For more information or to request an EOI form, please contact Kelsey Shanley ([email protected]) or Erin Keating ([email protected]).

For more information on the USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final, click here.

For more information on the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, click here.

Coronavirus Impact on USEF Licensed Competitions

All USEF owned events, selection trials, training camps, clinics and activities will be suspended through May 31, 2020 consistent with recommendations by the CDC.

Latest COVID-19 outbreak updates and resources are available on usef.org/media/coronavirus-resources.