Expressions of Interest Open for USEF Junior Jumper National Championship and USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final for 2021, 2022, and 2023

Lexington, Ky - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that we are now accepting Expressions of Interest to host the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships and the USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The Championships may be held as a stand-alone event or within an existing competition held between September and November.

Organizers are welcome to submit an Expression of Interest to host either the Junior Jumper National Championship or USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final, or both together, though preference may be given to applicants offering both Championships. USEF has the discretion to award the championships for single or multiple years.

All Expressions of Interest must be submitted to the USEF by close of business on May 1, 2020.

For more information or to request an EOI form, please contact Kelsey Shanley ([email protected]) or Erin Keating ([email protected]).

For more information on the USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final, click here.

For more information on the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, click here.