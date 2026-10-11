Eighteen National Championship Titles Awarded across 2026 USEF Eventing National Championships League and USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships

Leesburg, Va. - The 2026 USEF Eventing National Championships League and the USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships concluded this weekend at Morven Park International Equestrian Center. While the rain made for an early end to the weekend for many competitors with withdrawals prior to cross-country, the weekend marked the finish of a competitive season that brought together top athletes and horses from across the country for their chance to be a 2026 national champion.

The National Championships League, now in its second year, was developed to be a more meaningful and accessible championship format for the U.S. eventing community and moved away from a single-competition format to better represent athletes and horses across the nation.

With the incorporation of results from all FEI competitions across the U.S., the League eliminates geographical barriers, creating equal opportunity across the nation and provides an accurate reflection of excellence across the participation period. Athletes’ final scores are cumulative of their three best scores of the season, with one long format required for the CCI2*-CCI4* championships. The 2026 USEF Eventing National Championships concluded with champions crowned from the CCI1* to CCI4* levels, celebrating the consistency, resilience, and depth of American eventing talent.

USEF CCI4* Eventing National Championships

Multiple athletes received their required CCI4*-L score from Morven Park this weekend. Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) culminated in an exciting finish with Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding (VDL Arkansas x ARD Ohio) owned by the Off The Record Syndicate and claimed the reserve champion title in the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final CCI4*-L. His podium finish boosted him to the top of both the both the overall and professional leaderboards for the USEF CCI4* Eventing National Championships.

Coleman and Off The Record sat in a podium position heading into a rainy day of show jumping. The duo rose to the overnight lead after adding only 10.1 time penalties to their dressage score. Two rails in Chris Barnard’s snow jump course moved the pair to the reserve champion spot in the CCI4*-L, however Coleman’s final score of 36.6 was more than enough to top the USEF CCI4* Eventing National Championships leaderboard.

Olivia Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) claimed her spot at the top of the CCI4* U25 leaderboard with an overall cumulative score of 166.0.

The Dutta Corp./USEF CCI3* Eventing National Championships League

The Dutta Corp./CCI3* League was led by Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.), who claimed both the overall and professional categories after an impressive season of top finishes. Pamukcu’s consistency and polished rounds kept her on top with a cumulative score of 89.0.

Kiersten Miller (Rochester Hills, Mich.) claimed the amateur champion title after piloting her own Mama Mia, a 2012 American-bred Warmblood mare (VDL Indoctro x Landfriese), around Morven Park. The pair had a double clear show jump round and added 9.2 time penalties on cross-country to end on a 42.4, giving Miller a cumulative score of 122.3.

The U25 title went to Sterling Pollard (Rome, Ga.), who did not compete this weekend, but her success throughout the season put her at the top of the podium with a score of 113.9.

YETI/USEF CCI2* Eventing National Championships

At the CCI2* level, Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) proved dominant, capturing both the overall and professional category wins with a cumulative score of 73.4, and a season built consistency and precision.

In the amateur and U25 divisions, Lauren Crabtree (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) earned dual titles following a standout league season with a cumulative score of 103.0.

USEF CC1* Eventing National Championships

The CCI1* League showcased emerging talent and seasoned experience, with Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) taking home the overall and professional category titles with a cumulative score of 82.8.

Clinching both the U25 and amateur categories is Kennedy Langmo (Maitland, Fla.), who had a strong season throughout the year, and end on scores of 92.5 and 92.9, respectively.

USEA/USEF CCIYH2*-S Developing Horse National Championships

Following an eventful, rainy morning, the USEA/USEF CCIYH2*-S Developing Horse National Championships leaderboard saw a major shakeup, and in the end Morgan Houberg (Stamping Ground, Ky.) and her own MHE Excel Star Noble Ikon, a 2020 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Ganesh Hero Z x CES Chippy DI) prevailed. The pair came through the finish flags with 16.0 time penalties for a final score of 50.0 to claim their national title.

Chris Talley (Loudon, Tenn.) and HM Belterra, a 2020 Westphalian mare (Bandelero JSF x Murray Hillbilly) owned by Kimberly Risser, took home the reserve champion title after rising from 12th place after dressage to a podium finish with a score of 52.1.

Closing out the podium was Brittany Crandall (Charlottesville, Va.) and her own Cooley Night Owl, a 2020 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Lux Z). The pair sat in second place coming into cross-country and rose to a third place finish with 11 jump penalties and 18.4 time penalties added to their final score, a 58.7.

USEF Eventing National Championship League Final Results

USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championship Final Results

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The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.