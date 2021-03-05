EHV-1 Outbreak Informational Webinar for Members

Lexington, Ky. - USEF will host a member webinar on Monday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET providing updates on the impacts of the case of EHV-1 (neurological) reported in Ocala, Fla. This case is similar in nature, but unrelated to the neurological strain of EHV-1 impacting Valencia (ESP) and other European countries. The webinar will focus on providing information and educational resources on EHV-1, as well as answer member questions and provide insight on how to most successfully prepare for a potential outbreak and best practices that should be implemented to minimize the risk of transmission.



Panelists:

Stephen Schumacher, DVM, PhD - Chief Administrator, US Equestrian Equine Drugs and Medications Program



Nicola Pusterla, DVM, PhD - Professor of Equine Internal Medicine and Dentistry at the William R. Pritchard Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis



Craig Barnett, DVM - Director of Equine Veterinary Professional Services at Merck Animal Health