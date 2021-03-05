Search
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
EHV-1 Outbreak Informational Webinar for Members

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Mar 5, 2021, 9:30 AM EST

Lexington, Ky. - USEF will host a member webinar on Monday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET providing updates on the impacts of the case of EHV-1 (neurological) reported in Ocala, Fla. This case is similar in nature, but unrelated to the neurological strain of EHV-1 impacting Valencia (ESP) and other European countries. The webinar will focus on providing information and educational resources on EHV-1, as well as answer member questions and provide insight on how to most successfully prepare for a potential outbreak and best practices that should be implemented to minimize the risk of transmission.

Panelists:
Stephen Schumacher, DVM, PhD - Chief Administrator, US Equestrian Equine Drugs and Medications Program

Nicola Pusterla, DVM, PhD - Professor of Equine Internal Medicine and Dentistry at the William R. Pritchard Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis

Craig Barnett, DVM - Director of Equine Veterinary Professional Services at Merck Animal Health