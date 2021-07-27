EHM/EHV-1 Updates from the California Department of Food and Agriculture

A recent update from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) today confirmed there is no evidence of ongoing EHV-1 spread at the Sonoma County facility following removal of all known affected and immediately exposed horses. A full update from the CDFA is available here.

The decision for individuals to attend an event at this premises within this timeframe should be discussed with their veterinarians and will be at the owner’s and/or trainer’s own discretion and risk.

CDFA recommends that any horses that attended or are currently attending the Sonoma County event be temperature monitored for at least seven days and are isolated at least 30 feet from other horses when they return to their home properties.

As always, please let us know if you have any questions or concerns. Contact: Katlynn Wilbers [email protected] or Stephen Schumacher [email protected].