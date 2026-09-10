Dressage Concludes for the 2026 USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships and 2026 USEF Eventing National Championships League

Leesburg, Va. - The second and final day of dressage concluded with new leaders across the board heading into the show jumping and cross-country phases tomorrow in all seven divisions of competition at the Morven Park International Equestrian Center. During the second day of dressage, the USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships began, while the USEF Eventing National Championships League action continued.

Dressage in the Grand Prix arena came to a close for the CCI4*-S with Meg Pellegrini (Malvern, Pa.) and Falcon Crown Z, a 2013 Zangershiede gelding (Farfelu de Muze x Landjonker), owned by Meg, Molly, and Hank Pellegrini, taking over the lead heading into the cross-country phase. Sharon White (Summit Point, W.V.) and her own Jaguars Duende, a 2016 Westphalian mare (Jaguar Mail x Latina), maintained their overnight lead in the CCI3*-S, as well as Benita Strini (Scottsville, Va.) and Unico, a 2018 Holsteiner stallion (Uriko x Cassito) owned by Plain Dealing Farm, remaining in the lead for the CCI2*-S division.

The CCI1* has a new overnight leader, Lauren Chumley (Pittstown, NJ.), and Jollybo, her own 2004 British Sport Horse mare (Jumbo x Danzig Connection), with a score of 27.2.

USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships CCIYH3*-S (7-Year-Olds)

Claiming the initial lead and sitting in first overnight in the USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships CCIYH3*-S is Alexandra Knowles and Tip Top Quality, a 2019 Belgian Warmblood gelding (For Pleasure x Diamant de Semilly) owned by Katherine O’Brien, with a score of 26.4. Alexandra Knowles claimed the title previously both in 2023 and 2024.

Heading into show jumping, Sharon White is in second place with Arden Janeway, a 2019 American Warmblood mare (Jaguar Mail x Freedom Z) she co-owns with breeder Anita Antenucci, with a score of 30.1. The duo took home the winning title in the 2025 USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships for the CCIYH2*-S in 2025. Currently sitting in 3rd is Amber Birtcil (Petaluma, Calif.) with Orpheus, a 2019 KWPN gelding (Gerardus x Quasimodo VD Molendreef) owned by Cellar Farm Corp., on a 30.2.

USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships CCIYH2*-S (6-Year-Olds)

Sitting in first and second overnight in the USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships CCIYH2*-S at Morven Park is Amber Birtcil with Prince of Oolde, a 2020 KWPN gelding (Ibolensky x Guidam) owned by Cellar Farm Corp., with a score of 24.0. Rounding out a successful first day of dressage, Birtcil continues her hold on the podium with Picasso, a 2020 KWPN gelding (High Shutterfly x HBC Regilio) also owned by Cellar Farm Corp., with a score of 25.7 to sit overnight in 2nd place.

The 3rd place position is currently held by Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, PA.) on her dressage score of 28.9 with HSH Van Conquistador, a 2020 Belgian Warmblood gelding (ASB Conquistador x Canadian River) who she co-owns with Galye Davis and Sherrie Martin.

2026 USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships CCIYH3*-S Results

2026 USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships CCIYH2*-S Results

Live Streaming

USEF Eventing National Championships League and the USEA/USEF Developing Horse Eventing National Championships action can be viewed on the Morven Park International Equestrian Center YouTube Channel here.



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