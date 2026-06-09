Defender U.S. Driving Team Concludes Competition at 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Munich, Germany – The Defender U.S. Driving Team wrapped up a full weekend of competition on Sunday, September 6, at the 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses, closing out the championship with the cones phase at München-Riem. The team finished 10th overall amongst a competitive field of horses and drivers from 18 countries.

Andrew Marcoux and Loretta (©Melanie Guillamont)

“The weather was lovely, the organization responsive, and the American drivers in top form,” said Chef d’Equipe Marcie Quist. “While the drivers and grooms clearly had a fun time, they also drove wonderfully with strong performances. In camp they supported each other, and in competition they demonstrated their deep connection with their horses. What a wonderful event!”

Andrew Marcoux (Bellingham, Mass.) and Loretta, a 2014 Dutch Harness Horse mare (Diamant K x Waldemar), owned by Kathy and Tara Devine, turned in the U.S.'s top result of the weekend. They sat 67th after dressage with a score of 62.90 before climbing to 21st following a strong marathon effort of 87.86. A clean, fast cones round of 9.66 sealed a final individual finish of 35th on a total score of 160.42.

Marianna Padgett (Alachua, Fla.) and M.V.A. Famtijn, a 2015 KWPN gelding (Famous V x Patijn) owned by Kami Landy, posted a 58.44 in dressage for 40th place, then held steady through the marathon course with a 92.63, keeping them in the same position on the leaderboard. A cones score of 16.19 rounded out the weekend at 46th overall with a total of 167.26.

Tracy Bowman (Martinez, Calif.) and her own Albrecht's Hoeve's Lars, a 2009 Welsh gelding (Orchard Red Prince x Bokkesprong Casjmier), opened with a 53.31 in dressage, good for 22nd place on the individual leaderboard. They completed their marathon phase with a score of 97.24 but withdrew ahead of cones as a precaution.

"After a great marathon, ‘Lars’ was not feeling 100% at his best, and out of an abundance of caution, we made the difficult decision to withdraw before cones," said Bowman. "While we were disappointed to not continue, the well-being of Lars will always come first. We're grateful for all of the support, both here in Germany, and back at home, and cheered on our teammates as they tackled the day's competition."

Individual Results | Team Results

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