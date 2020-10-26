Dates and Live Stream Information Announced for 2021 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has confirmed the dates for the 2021 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week (RDHCW), which will take place January 7-10 at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla.

Robert Dover coaches Kerrigan Gluch during the Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week in Wellington, Florida. Photo: Taylor Pence/US Equestrian

The RDHCW is designed to support up-and-coming dressage talent in the U.S. The following athletes have received automatic invitations to participate in the 2021 RDHCW:

Champion from the 2020 USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals (14-18 division)

Champion from the 2020 USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals (13 and Under division)

Top 6 overall winners from the 2020 Adequan/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Top 6 overall winners from the 2020 Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2020 USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2020 USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

Riders who are interested in participating in the 2021 clinic can apply for a wildcard spot. The deadline to apply for a wildcard spot is 11:59 p.m., ET on October 29. Click here for application information.

Participants in the RDHCW receive intensive dressage training from USEF coaching staff as well as instruction on a variety of horsemanship topics from industry experts.

“I am very excited and grateful that USEF, with the support from The Dressage Foundation, is moving forward in a time of much uncertainty to bring our fantastic youth and the U.S. dressage community from across the country to the Robert Dover Horsemastership Week,” said former U.S. Dressage Chef d’Equipe Robert Dover.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, no spectators will be allowed in-person at the RDHCW sessions. However, the sessions will be live streamed for free viewing via USEF Network thanks to a grant from The Dressage Foundation.

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

