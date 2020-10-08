Dates Announced for 2021 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. - As the final Combined Driving National Championship of 2020 wraps up at Garden State CDE this weekend, US Equestrian announces the selected host sites for the 2021 USEF Combined Driving National Championships which have been approved by the Board of Directors. US Equestrian will offer 16 national championship classes across five events.

The following are the dates, locations, and classes offered for the 2021 USEF Combined Driving National Championships:

USEF Preliminary National Championships (all classes)

Hosted at the Grand Oaks CDE in Weirsdale, Fla. from January 27 – 31, 2021

USEF Advanced Pony (Single, Pair, Four-in-hand) National Championships

Hosted at Live Oak International CAI2* in Ocala, Fla. from March 3-7, 2021

USEF Intermediate National Championships (all classes)

Hosted at the Katydid CDE at TIEC in Tryon, N.C. from April 21 – 25, 2021

USEF Advanced Pair horse National Championship

Hosted at the Kentucky Classic at Hillcroft CAI 2* in Paris, Ky. from May 27 – 31, 2021

USEF Advanced Single horse and the USEF Advanced Four-in-hand horse National Championships

Hosted at the Garden State CDE in Allentown, N.J. from October 7-10, 2021

*Host venues are pending final licensing approval from USEF.

The USEF Combined Driving National Championship criteria for participation is published on the USEF website. For more information, contact Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected] or 859-225-2077.

