Competition Gets Underway for the Brentina Cup, Intermediaire I, and Adequan®/USEF U.S. Para Dressage National Championships at U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – The 2026 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions opened Monday at HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center, with the first tests underway for the Brentina Cup, Intermediaire I, and Adequan®/USEF U.S. Para Dressage National Championships. Competition follows a clean bill of health for the combinations. Every horse entered across the three championship divisions passed the veterinary inspection held Sunday afternoon in the Grand Prix Arena, clearing the way for this week's championship action.

Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

Erin Nichols and Kind Pleasure. (©US Equestrian)

Competition began with U25 combinations heading down the centerline in the FEI Intermediate II, part of the Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship. Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) and her FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship triple-gold medal winning partner, Kind Pleasure, topped the podium with a score of 69.441%. Nichols and Kind Pleasure, a 2015 KWPN gelding (Governor-STR x Blue Hors Zack), owned by Premiere Sport Horses, earned high marks for their harmonious partnership from the judging panel today, with their collected work also leaving a strong impression throughout their test.

Following close behind in second place were Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.) and Leviathan, her own 2016 KWPN gelding (Desperado x Apache). The pair had a strong test with high scores given for their piaffe and pirouettes, which helped them earn a total score of 68.882%. Rounding out the podium was Josh Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x Olivi), owned by Coalcyn Equestrian LLC. The combination produced a steady, confident test to earn a score of 67.529%.

The Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship continues Tuesday, August 25, with the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 Test, set to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT/9:30 a.m. ET in the HITS Grand Prix Arena.

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

This morning’s FEI Prix St. George marked the beginning of the USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship, with six combinations heading down the centerline in the Grand Prix Arena.

Elizabeth Bortuzzo and Next Pleasure. (©US Equestrian)

Elizabeth Bortuzzo (Glen Gardner, N.J.) and Next Pleasure, a 2018 KWPN gelding (Secret x Bretton Woods), co-owned by Bortuzzo and Mark Paul, earned the win after producing an impressive test with high scores throughout. The judging panel was impressed by the pair’s collected work and flying changes, as well as their overall harmony, and awarded them a 70.323%. In second place was Adam Steffens-Smienk (Jupiter, Fla.) and Candoit’s Scala, a 2015 Hanoverian mare (St. Schufro x Belissimo NRW), owned by Wendy Petrik. The combination produced a consistent test, finishing on a score of 67.176%. Rounding out the top three were Akiko Yamazaki (Los Altos Hills, Calif) and Grey C Carrus, a 2014 Oldenburg gelding (Gray Flannell x IPS Krack C), owned by Four Winds Farm, who earned a score of 66.441%.

The USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship continues Tuesday, August 25, with the FEI Intermediate I test. Competition is set begin at 11:05 a.m. CT/12:05 p.m. ET.

Adequan®/USEF Grand Prix & Intermediaire I Para Dressage National Championships

Maura Wamsley and Arteon (©US Equestrian)

Para dressage competition also kicked off on Monday afternoon in the HITS Grand Prix Arena. Maura Wamsley (Carbondale, Colo.) and Arteon, a 2017 Westphalian gelding (Arango x Rascalino), owned by Visionary Dressage Imports, took top honors in the FEI Para Grand Prix Test A, as part of the Adequan®/USEF Grand Prix Para Dressage National Championship, earning a score of 70.277%. The pair produced an impressive test together, earning a score of 70.277%. The judging panel gave Wamsley and Arteon high marks for their harmony, accuracy, and skill. In second place were FOC first-timers, Jessica Thoma (Crossville, Tenn.) and Imantado GOM, a 2009 PRE gelding (Ruidoso IX x Rey III), owned by Nori Benck. After a consistent test, the combination earned a score of 60.388%.

Elizabeth Welch and Baltico BRH (©US Equestrian)

In the FEI Para Intermediate Test A, part of the Adequan®/USEF Grand Prix Intermediaire I Para Dressage National Championship, Elizabeth Welch (Summerville, S.C.) and Baltico BRH, her own PRE gelding (Kabul BRH x Q-Favorito-MT), topped the podium on the first day of competition. With high marks for their collected work and general impression, the pair earned a score of 67.975%. In second place were Audrey Guitreau (Houston, Texas) and Don Silvano, her own 2012 Oldenburg gelding (Don Schufro x Abigail) who produced a strong test together at their first FOC. The duo earned a score of 65.872%. Close behind Guitreau in third place were Katy Carpenter (Littleton, Colo.) and SE Bonito, a 2011 Andalusian gelding (Famoso Ram II x Oportuna RAM), owned by Megan Brown, who scored 65.237%.

Para dressage competition continues Tuesday, August 25, with both the FEI Para Intermediate B and FEI Para Grand Prix B tests beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. ET in the HITS Grand Prix Arena.

Ring Schedule | Orders of Go and Results | U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Exclusive Content Hub

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