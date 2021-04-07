Charles Owen Continues Partnership with US Equestrian as Official Helmet Supplier for 2021

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Charles Owen will continue as the Official Helmet Supplier of USEF, a partnership that has been in place since 2017.

“We are thrilled to renew our sponsorship with USEF as the Official Helmet Sponsor,” says Alex Burek, Marketing Director for Charles Owen. “We have collaborated with the organization for four years on our mission to save lives and help equestrians ride with confidence. Our partnership has been a valuable asset when developing our new helmet range of the Halo and the Luna, two exciting designs that we feel the U.S. rider will love. These new products signify an exciting new step in the development in safety in the sport, as both have the highest safety standards, conforming to three international safety standards (including PAS015*) as well as giving the industry a new chic design for 2021, so neither style nor safety is compromised.”

Charles Owen helmets and body protectors are used by equestrians across all disciplines and competitive levels. The company continues to support research and development of cutting-edge technology for safety gear as well as promote education for riders.

“Equestrian safety is a core component of US Equestrian’s mission, and Charles Owen is a leader in the development and manufacture of equestrian safety gear,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We’re grateful to Charles Owen for their ongoing partnership as the Official Helmet Supplier for USEF, and for their commitment to advancing technology that helps equestrian athletes stay safe while participating in the sport they love.”

*PAS015 is the British safety standard that encompasses a wider variety and stricter tests than the current USA ASTM and European VG1 standards

About Charles Owen

Based in North Wales, Charles Owen has been manufacturing safety gear that meets the highest standards since 1911. Charles Owen is involved in cutting-edge research on riding-related safety and produces world-class helmets and body protectors. Visit charlesowen.com.