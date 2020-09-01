Celebrating Sally Ike: Three Decades of Service to Equestrian Sport

Lexington, Ky. - September 1, 2020, marked the end of anera for US Equestrian as Sally Ike, who has been with the organization for nearly 30 years, transitioned from her post as Managing Director of Licensed Officials and Education into an independent contractor role for the Federation. Read the full tribute by clicking here or by clicking the photo below. US Equestrian extends its sincerest and deepest appreciation to Sally Ike for her commitment and dedication to equestrian sport in the United States for the past 30 years and looks forward to her knowledgeable guidance in the years ahead.

Click the image to read US Equestrian's full tribute to Sally Ike.