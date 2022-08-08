Call for Media Credential Applications: 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Lexington, Ky. - The 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will take place August 22-28, 2022, at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. Members of the media who would like to request credentials to cover the event should submit a completed application form and waiver by August 15, 2022.
The 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will consist of the following 16 championship divisions:
- USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship
- USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship
- USEF Para Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship
- Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
- USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship
- USEF Children Dressage National Championship
- Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for four-, five-, six-, and seven-year-olds, as well as Developing Grand Prix and Developing Prix St. Georges
- USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions
Media seeking credentials must complete a criminal background check in accordance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Background Check Policy. Please fill out and return the media credential form and waiver, and contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] to set up with a USEF account to complete the background. Domestic and international background checks may take several weeks to process, so complete the initial steps as soon as possible. Background checks are to be paid by the individual or their employer. In addition, media are bound by the USEF Safe Sport Policy and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies and are encouraged to complete the SafeSport training.
View the prize list and find out more information about the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions.