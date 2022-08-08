Call for Media Credential Applications: 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Lexington, Ky. - The 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will take place August 22-28, 2022, at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. Members of the media who would like to request credentials to cover the event should submit a completed application form and waiver by August 15, 2022.

The 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will consist of the following 16 championship divisions:

USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

USEF Para Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for four-, five-, six-, and seven-year-olds, as well as Developing Grand Prix and Developing Prix St. Georges

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

Media seeking credentials must complete a criminal background check in accordance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Background Check Policy. Please fill out and return the media credential form and waiver, and contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] to set up with a USEF account to complete the background. Domestic and international background checks may take several weeks to process, so complete the initial steps as soon as possible. Background checks are to be paid by the individual or their employer. In addition, media are bound by the USEF Safe Sport Policy and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies and are encouraged to complete the SafeSport training.

View the prize list and find out more information about the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions.