Call for Media Credential Applications: 2021 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – The USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms will take place August 10-15, 2021, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky. Members of the media who would like to request credentials to cover the event should submit a completed application form by July 26, 2021.

In 2019, over 800 ponies from across the country came to the Kentucky Horse Park to compete with their youth riders in hunter, jumper, and equitation classes. The 2021 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms hosts the USEF Pony Hunter National Championships, Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Finals, and USEF Pony Jumper National Championships.

Please note some changes for the 2021 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms. No freelance photographers will be allowed to cover the event for private clients, and those in violation will be asked to leave the competition grounds and be prohibited at all US Equestrian National Championships. Media will be in a separate location than the VIP tent with water and snacks provided. Also, the Alltech Arena, Claiborne Ring, and Rolex Arena will be used for pony medal, pony jumper, and pony hunter divisions, respectively.

Media seeking credentials must complete a criminal background check in accordance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Background Check Policy. A criminal background check is necessary due to the potential of unsupervised one-on-one interactions with athletes. Please fill out and return the media credentials form and waiver, and contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] to set up with a USEF account to complete the background check process as soon as possible. Domestic background checks take at least one week to complete and cost $30, which will be paid by the individual completing the background check. International background checks take at least three weeks to complete and cost $150. Background checks are to be paid by the individual or their employer.

View the prize list and find out more event information at www.ponyfinals.org.