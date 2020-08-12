Call for Media Credential Applications: 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Lexington, Ky. - The 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will take place August 18-23, 2020, at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. Members of the media who would like to request credentials to cover the event should submit a completed application form by August 12, 2020. Please note that media credentials will be limited due to COVID-19 and provided on a first come, first served basis. You must request special permission for more than one person per media outlet to attend the event. All media will be required to wear face masks at all times while on the show grounds, respect social distancing, have your temperature taken upon entering the grounds, and sign in at the office where you will be asked to sign a COVID assessment.

The 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will consist of the following 14 championship divisions:

USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship

Horseware/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for four-, five-, and six-year-olds, as well as Developing Grand Prix and Developing Prix St. Georges

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

Media seeking credentials must complete a criminal background check in accordance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Background Check Policy’s best practices. A criminal background check is necessary due to the potential of unsupervised one-on-one interactions with athletes. Please fill out and return the media credential form and waiver and contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] to set up with a USEF account to complete the background check process as soon as possible. Domestic background checks take approximately one week to complete and cost $20. International background checks take approximately three weeks to complete and cost $100. Background checks are to be paid by the individual or their employer.

