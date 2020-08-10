Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

Bidding Now Open for Two U.S. Longines FEI Jumping Events

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Aug 10, 2020, 4:00 PM EST

US Equestrian is pleased to announce the opening of bids for two Longines FEI Jumping events: the 2021 U.S. CSIO5* Nations Cup Qualifier and the U.S. Spring World Cup Qualifier for the years of 2021-2023. 
 
Interested Organizers may bid for one or both of these important events which will replace the Palm Beach Masters events for the remainder of the term of their respective agreements. Please contact Jennifer Haydon at [email protected] for a Bid Application packet. The window for submitting a Bid Application will close Friday August 21, 2020. 
 