Bidding Now Open for Two U.S. Longines FEI Jumping Events

US Equestrian is pleased to announce the opening of bids for two Longines FEI Jumping events: the 2021 U.S. CSIO5* Nations Cup Qualifier and the U.S. Spring World Cup Qualifier for the years of 2021-2023.



Interested Organizers may bid for one or both of these important events which will replace the Palm Beach Masters events for the remainder of the term of their respective agreements. Please contact Jennifer Haydon at [email protected] for a Bid Application packet. The window for submitting a Bid Application will close Friday August 21, 2020.

