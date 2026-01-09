Bid Applications Open for 2028-2030 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting bids to host the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West (JHNC) for 2028-2030. The deadline for applications is September 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Competition managers will be notified of bid selection by December 1, 2026.

Competition at each of the two championships includes 3’3” and 3’6” heights contested over three phases: classic round, under saddle, and handy hunter. The heights are divided into four sections each to offer championship competition for riders 15 & Under and 16-17 for small and large hunters.

This prestigious competition was established in 2001, and each year, more than 2,000 top hunters qualify to compete in the championships. Learn more about the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships here.

The bid packet is available here. Please contact Emily McSweeney, National Breeds & Disciplines Director of Operations, at [email protected] with any questions.