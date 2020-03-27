Bid Applications Now Being Accepted for Venues Interested in Hosting 2021 and 2022 Adequan®/FEI North American Youth Championships for Eventing

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting bid applications to host the 2021 and 2022 North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for Eventing. US Equestrian must receive completed bids on or before Friday, March 27, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. EDT for consideration.



The purpose of conducting a host site bid selection process is to provide US Equestrian with a group of potential venues from which to choose a facility that offers the appropriate amenities worthy of hosting the NAYC for Eventing Junior and Young Rider Team Championships.

Shannon Brinkman Photography

The Adequan/FEI North American Youth Championships is the premier equestrian competition in North America for children, junior, and young riders, ages 12-21. Young equestrians vie for team and individual medals in the three Olympic equestrian disciplines of jumping, dressage, and eventing. The NAYC offers an elite opportunity for rising talent to build confidence in both a team and individual championship competition environment, while representing their country under international FEI rules. The competition format, which emulates that of senior championship competition, is essential in the continued development of athletes, while ensuring future success for US Equestrian’s Olympic programs.



The 2020 NAYC for Eventing is being held in conjunction with The Event at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Mont., from July 23-26, 2020. The Event at Rebecca Farm offers FEI competition at the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S*, CCI3*-L, and CCI2*-L levels, as well as national competition at the Novice through the Intermediate levels. Athletes and spectators from across the country come to Rebecca Farm to experience the world-class competition. The Event at Rebecca Farm has hosted the eventing portion of the NAYC since 2017.



Submitted bids are not a legally binding document and do not create any legal obligations between US Equestrian and the organizer. US Equestrian is not responsible for undelivered applications. US Equestrian has the discretion to award NAYC for single or multiple years.



Interested organizers should contact Christina Vaughn at [email protected] or (859) 225-6917.