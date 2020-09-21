Arabian and Half-Arabian Horses Put Best Foot Forward at AHA Sport Horse Nationals

Nampa, Idaho – The Arabian Horse Association (AHA) is celebrating the beauty and versatility of the Arabian horse this week at the 2020 Sport Horse National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show from September 22-26 at the Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary, this unique show is currently the only sport horse competition offered by a breed association. With around 120 different classes across three rings, including dressage, speed jumper, and carriage pleasure driving, the championship begins with working hunter and dressage in-hand and under saddle classes on Tuesday, September 22.

Remember to follow the AHA Nationals Health Protocols and Procedures and visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for yourself and fellow attendees.

Photo by Done Stine Photography