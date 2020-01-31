Apply Now for Media Credentials for 2020 FEI World Cup Finals™ in Las Vegas

Lexington, Ky. - On behalf of the Organizing Commitee for the 2020 FEI World Cup™ Finals, US Equestrian would like to remind all media interested in attending the 2020 FEI World Cup™ Finals, to submit intentions for media credentials for the event as soon as possible. Applications for media credentials will close on Friday, January 31, 2020.



The FEI World Cup™ Finals are returning to Las Vegas, Nev., hosted from April 15-19, 2020. The Thomas & Mack Center will host both the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final and the FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final. This marks the seventh time that Las Vegas has had the honor of hosting one of the world's most prestigious equestrian events.

Andrea Evans/US Equestrian



The 2020 FEI World Cup™ Finals will make every effort to grant media credentials to as many journalists as possible; however, the number of applicants is expected to exceed the number of credentials available.



Because of space limitations, and to ensure good working conditions for working media, those wishing media credentials must have assignments from recognized media outlets and must submit letters of assignment on the assigning company's letterhead.



All media wishing credentials to cover the 2020 FEI World Cup™ Finals in Las Vegas must apply in advance. Walk-in credentials at the Finals will not be available.



Eligibility for Media Credentials

In order to be eligible to receive Media Credentials for the 2020 FEI World Cup™ Finals, you MUST:

Be on assignment for a recognized publication, news service, website, radio or television station; Submit a letter of assignment, on the assigning company’s letterhead, with the request for media credentials



Please Fill Out the Form to Apply For Media Credentials

Media credentials must be requested by filling in all requested information on the application.



Click here to access the 2020 FEI World Cup Finals Media Credential Application



An initial round of acceptance letters will be sent in January. A second round will be sent in February. The letter will include information regarding hotels and shuttles. You will also be asked to mail or email a passport size headshot photo to be used on your credential. This will save you time in receiving your credential when you get to Las Vegas.



Please email any questions regarding your application for media credentials to: [email protected]



Please include: "2020 FEI World Cup™ Finals Media Credentials" in subject line.



Full information about The 2020 FEI World Cup™ Finals is available online at www.worldcuplasvegas.com.



The accreditation process will close January 31, 2020 or as soon as all available spaces have been filled.