Applications Open for Combined Driving Emerging Clinic Grants

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the USEF Combined Driving Emerging Clinic grant applications are now open for emerging clinics running from December 1, 2026 – May 31, 2027.

The USEF Combined Driving Emerging Program provides guidance and support for introductory education in the sport of Combined Driving. The program invites instructors and hosts to provide introductory clinics where approved curriculum is used to teach the basics of driving for singles up to multiples.

Applications for Emerging Clinics running from December 1, 2026 – May 31, 2027, are due by December 1, 2026. Applications can be found here, and more information can be found on the page for the USEF Combined Driving Emerging Program here.

Please contact Molly Andrews, Sport Operations Manager, at [email protected] with any further questions.