Applications Open August 3 for Adequan® USEF Futures Team Challenge

Lexington, Ky. – Applications for the 2020 Adequan® USEF Futures Team Challenge are open beginning on August 3. The Futures Team Challenge, part of USEF’s Eventing Pathway Program, was established in 2019 to prepare future senior team athletes by providing an opportunity to experience competing as part of a team and working with the U.S. team coaches. All eventing athletes are invited to apply.

The competitions will take place as part of the Plantation Field International CCI3*-S/CCI4*-S, September 17-20, 2020, and the Galway Downs International CCI3*-L/CCI4*-L, October 29 - November 1. Applications for Plantation Field close on August 24 and applications for Galway Downs close October 5.

Selection is based on applicants’ results, potential, willingness to learn, and commitment to developing into a future team athlete. Selection will follow the selection criteria used for Nations Cup competitions as a guideline.

“With the break from competition, the athletes have been working hard on improving, and it should be a great experience,” says Law. “This will be one of the few team experiences available to athletes this year, and we look forward to having a strong group of applicants.”

Selected athletes will participate in a two-day training camp in preparation for the simulated team competitions. The training camp will provide athletes with the opportunity to learn the expectations of being a team rider, including preparing for and operating at a team event. Athletes will receive dressage test ride reviews and show jumping practice. U.S. Performance Director Erik Duvander and U.S. Developing Coach Leslie Law will coach and serve as Chef d’Equipe for the two teams.

“The Futures Team Challenge will be the most exciting thing that has happened all year!” says Duvander. “I am looking forward to coaching teams at Plantation Field and Galway Downs and encourage athletes to put their names forward. We are also grateful to Adequan for stepping up as the title sponsor. Thank you to Allyn Mann and the team at Adequan for their support.”

Learn more at https://www.usef.org/compete/disciplines/eventing/usef-north-american-futures-team.

Stay up to date on U.S. Eventing (USEF) by following USA Eventing on Facebook and US Equestrian on Twitter and Instagram. Use #USAEventing.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.