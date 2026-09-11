Applications Now Open for USEF Endurance Competition and Licensed Officials Grants

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting applications for the Endurance Competition Grant and Endurance FEI Officials Grant. Applications for both grants are due February 1, 2027.

USEF Endurance Competition Grant Criteria and Application

The intent of this grant is to financially support U.S FEI Endurance competitions for 2027 in order to maintain a healthy calendar of competitions within the U.S.

Eligibility: Competitions must be licensed with USEF and sanctioned by the FEI as an endurance competition.

Payments: Grant amounts will be communicated by March 1, 2027.

The application and more information can be found here.

U.S. FEI Endurance Officials Grant Application

This application offers potential financial support for U.S. FEI Endurance Officials who working towards their current license maintenance requirements or who are seeking promotion, education, and/or experience.

Eligibility: Applicants must be in good standing with the USEF and the FEI at the time of application, an active FEI official working toward their current license(s) maintenance requirements, or seeking a USEF or FEI endurance license or promotion.

Payments: Grant amounts will be communicated by March 1, 2027.

The application and more information can be found here.

Completed applications for both grants must be submitted to Nicole Zerbee, USEF Director of Endurance, by February 1, 2027.

Questions? Contact Nicole Zerbee at [email protected].

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.