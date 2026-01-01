Applications Now Open for U.S. FEI Eventing Athletes Interested in the 2027 FEI PAEC Championship of the Americas

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that applications are now open for U.S. athletes who wish to be considered to represent the U.S. in the inaugural FEI Pan American Equestrian Confederation (PAEC) Championship of the Americas. The new eventing championship will be held January 25-28, 2027, in Ocala, Fla., at the World Equestrian Center (WEC) and the Florida Horse Park (FHP).

The next edition will take place in 2029, with the championship occurring every quadrennial moving forward. It will feature both team and individual competition. All three phases will be contested at the CCI2*-S level.

MERs:

All athletes and horses wishing to compete on the Squad must achieve the following minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) as a combination between January 1, 2025, and the FEI nominated entry deadline of December 15, 2026 (“Qualifying Period”) to be eligible to compete in the championship (see the FEI Rules for Eventing, Article 517). Combinations must achieve their MER result at:

One (1) qualifying result at a CCI2*-S in the Qualifying Period

Additionally, for U.S. applicants, one (1) qualifying result must be obtained at a CCI2*-L and CCI3*-S between June 1, 2025, and December 15, 2026.

Qualifying requirements and the selection process are outlined in the 2027 FEI PAEC Championship of the Americas Selection Procedures, now available here.

Athletes interested in being considered must apply by December 1, 2026, on the USEF Athlete Dashboard.

For questions, please contact Amber Braun, Managing Director, Eventing, at [email protected].

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