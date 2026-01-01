Anchored by Clear Rounds, Amasé U.S. Jumping Team Places Second at FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3*

Vejer de la Frontera, Spain – The Amasé U.S. Jumping Team delivered a standout second-place finish out of 14 teams at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3* at Circuito Hípico del Sol in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain. Ireland topped the leaderboard with four faults, followed by the U.S. team in second with eight faults and Italy in third with 10.

The Amasé U.S. Jumping Team with Chef d'Equipe Anne Kurinski, earned a second-place finish in Vejer de la Frontera (©Helen Cruden)

Anne Kursinski, Chef d’Equipe for the Amasé U.S. Jumping Team, praised the group’s performance.

“I am thrilled with our Amasé U.S. Jumping Team. It was the first Nations Cup for three of our riders, and each produced scores that helped the team to a very strong second-place finish,” said Kursinski. “Carlee led off with a beautiful clear. Charlise jumped a brilliant clear in round two. Adam jumped two solid rounds. Emily was cool and outstanding, jumping double clear. We were so close to a jump-off with Ireland. I look forward to seeing these athletes and their horses on more U.S. teams in the future.”

First to go in round one for the U.S. was Carlee McCutcheon (Aubrey, Texas), the team’s pathfinder, who has competed on previous teams for the U.S. She and Aralyn Blue, a 2011 Oldenburg mare (Chacco-Blue x Ludwigs As) owned by Road To The Top, cared for by Grete Chisum, set the tone with a clear round inside the 77-second time allowed. Charlise Casas (Wellington, Fla.), making her U.S. team debut, followed with Kanny-Fee, a 2015 KWPN mare (Dexter R x Caricello) owned by Always Faithful Equine LLC and Kent Farrington LLC, cared for by Francisco Aguilar. The pair dropped two rails early in the course, designed by Javier Trenor (ESP), and added one time fault for nine total faults.

Also making his team debut for the U.S., Adam Prudent (Wellington, Fla.) and Karnak du Roset, a 2014 Swiss Warmblood gelding (Kannan x Tlaloc M) owned by Daniel Etter, cared for by Francisco Borges Batalha added four faults to the team’s total with a rail falling at the C element of the triple combination. Anchoring the team was Emily Esau Williams (San Marcos, Calif.) with Cascarado, a 2016 Holsteiner gelding (Cascadello x Diarado) owned by McKee Sport Horses, LLC, cared for by Luis Olivera, also marking their first career start for the U.S. Jumping Team. The pair delivered the second clear round for the team, finishing just inside the time allowed, and ensuring the U.S. would move forward to round two on just four faults.

In the second round, both McCutcheon and Prudent incurred faults at the C element of the triple combination, which proved to be a challenging question across both rounds of the competition. Casas and Kanny-Fee were faultless in round two, which proved crucial to the overall finish for the U.S. Williams and Cascarado closed out the competition with another clear round, securing the second-place finish for the team on a total of eight faults across both rounds.

Competition at Vejer de la Frontera continues through Sunday, November 1, with the CSIO3* Grand Prix closing out the week’s competition.

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