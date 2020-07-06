American Regent Animal Health Announces Sponsorship of Adequan® Young Adult 'Brentina Cup' and Junior Dressage Championships

Lexington, Ky. – American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminglycan), have joined US Equestrian in supporting the Adequan® USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the Adequan® USEF Young Adult 'Brentina Cup' Dressage National Championship.

These prestigious finals will take place as part of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, August 18-23, 2020, at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Illinois. Adequan® will be bringing the competition to equestrian fans around the country as the presenting sponsor of the Festival of Champions live stream.

The Adequan® USEF Junior Dressage National Championship is for riders age 14-18. The Adequan® USEF Young Adult 'Brentina Cup' is open to riders age 16-25. Both championships are important parts of the development of the next generation of elite dressage competitors.

“Getting back to competition is invigorating and American Regent Animal Health is proud to be part of these events,” says Allyn Mann, Director of Strategic Partnerships for American Regent Animal Health. “It’s a special honor to support athletes who are developing into the leaders of this fine sport and wonderful community.”

“American Regent Animal Health has stepped up once again to support our young equestrian athletes with their sponsorships of the Adequan® USEF Young Adult 'Brentina Cup' and the Adequan® USEF Junior Dressage National Championships,” says US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re looking forward to an excellent competition at this year’s Festival of Champions, and Adequan’s title sponsorship of these events helps to provide our up-and-coming dressage athletes with the prestigious competition experience that they deserve.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan®. The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified portfolio under the American Regent brand. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.