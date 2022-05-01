Adequan® Renews Sponsorship of Young Adult Brentina Cup and Junior Dressage Championships for 2022

Lexington, Ky. – American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), is pleased to announce the renewal of its title sponsorship of the Adequan® USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the Adequan® USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship.

These prestigious championships are part of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, which will be held August 22-28, 2022, at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center and streamed live on USEF Network.

“As a long time supporter of horses and riders, Adequan® looks forward to the continued partnership with the United States Equestrian Federation,” said Andy Ferrigno, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for American Regent Animal Health. “We look forward to following these young riders on their equestrian journey for many years to come.”

Both championships spotlight talented up-and-coming athletes in American dressage. The Adequan USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Championship is an invitational event for riders ages 16-25 competing at FEI Intermediaire II and Developing Grand Prix. The Adequan USEF Junior Dressage National Championship is for riders ages 14-18 competing in the FEI Junior Rider tests.

“We’re looking forward to a phenomenal week of dressage at the 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “The Adequan USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup and Junior Dressage National Championships are an important component of US Equestrian’s dressage program and an inspiration to aspiring dressage athletes. American Regent Animal Health’s sponsorship makes these championships possible, and we’re thrilled to have Adequan’s continued support.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

