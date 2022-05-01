Adequan® Renews Sponsorship of USEF Junior Hunter National Championships for 2022

Lexington, Ky. – American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), announces the renewal of its title sponsorship of the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships for 2022 and the live stream of these competitions on USEF Network.

The Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships consist of an East Coast and a West Coast final. The East Coast championship is scheduled for June 28 – July 2 at Flintfields Horse Park hosted by Traverse City Horse Show, in Traverse City, MI. The West Coast championship will be held at Blenheim Equisports in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., July 24-27.

“For more than 30 years, Adequan® has supported horses and riders at all levels of sport,” says Andy Ferrigno, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for American Regent Animal Health. “We are pleased to continue that tradition through support of these events featuring young riders on their way to becoming top tier athletes.”

Horse-and-rider combinations at the championships compete at the 3’6” and 3’3” fence heights, completing a Classic Round, Under Saddle, and Handy Hunter phases on their quest for one of the most prestigious titles in the hunter discipline.

“We are looking forward to another exciting year of competition at the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter Championships,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “American Regent Animal Health has been a longtime supporter of these Championships, and we are so appreciative of their sponsorship of these banner events for our young athletes in the hunter ring.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

