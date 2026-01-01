Kansas City, Mo. - It was a one-and-done day for equitation rider Addyson Hamby and Ch-EQ Altar of the Sun as they secured the 2026 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final champion title at the UPHA/American Royal National Championship Horse Show. At the age of just 14, Hamby stole the show with outstanding performances in both the preliminary and final phases.

©Howard Schatzberg Photography

Coming off a reserve championship win at the 2026 World’s Championship Horse Show, the well-decorated 2012 Saddlebred gelding (Designed x Annie Up) owned by Hamby Equine LLC, also known as “Sunny,” expertly partnered with Hamby (Villa Hills, Ky.) as the pair rode to victory, navigating the prestigious medal final for the first time together.

“I am so overjoyed right now,” she said. “This is an incredible opportunity, and I cannot believe this happened. I love rail work, and I have a blast out there every time. It was so much fun. I love working the ring. You can put Sunny anywhere, and he’s perfect in our patterns, which makes everything flow so nicely.”

A total of 16 horse-and-rider combinations took the ring for the preliminary phase, with Judges Anne Judd (Lutz, Fla.), Melissa Moore (Versailles, Ky.), and Sarah Russell (Citra, Fla.) observing the class and choosing the top twelve who will return for the final. The judges looked for fluidity in the rail work and correctness in the pattern portion, which consisted of straight lines off the rail, canter circles, no stirrup work, pivots, and changes of diagonal across the ring. Hamby and her partner in crime delivered exactly that.

©Howard Schatzberg Photography

“He is the absolute best,” she said. “He gives his whole heart into everything he does, 110 percent of the time. He will never give up. You can always count on him, and that's what I love about him.”

Coached by Kolby Smith, Brooke Applegate, and her cousin, Alayna Applegate, this win was more than a trophy for Hamby; it was a family affair. Applegate, who trains at Altar-Win Stables, owned and rode Sunny for many years, claiming multiple national equitation titles with him and becoming the fifteenth Saddle Seat Equitation Triple Crown Champions in 2021 before Hamby took over the reins in 2024.

“He truly is the most special horse in the world,” Applegate said. “He has a heart bigger than any animal I’ve ever known. He’s had to overcome a lot this year, and at some point, we didn’t think he would ever see the show ring again. He overcame it all, continues to push through, and has come back better than he has before.”

©Howard Schatzberg Photography

With this win added to the pair’s resume, which includes their champion title of the 2025 Junior Saddle Seat Equitation World’s Champion of Champions, top three finishes in both the 2025 Senior UPHA Senior Challenge Cup National Championship and Good Hands Nationals Finals, and the 2024 UPHA Junior Equitation National Championship title, Hamby and “Sunny” ended a stellar competition season with another prestigious win.

“I want to thank all of my trainers, Colby, Alayna, and Brook [Applegate],” Hamby said. “They give me everything, all the time, and thank you to my parents for making this happen and, of course, all of my family and barn mates that come to watch.”

Reserve champion honors went to Stella Keith (Louisville, Ky.) and CH Sylvanhall’s Pistachio, a 2016 American Saddlebred (Undulata’s Nutcracker x WC RWC Sass With Class) owned by Blue Oaks Way LLC and trained by Desmar Sables. Rounding out the podium, earning third place were Maiya Komassa (Oconomowoc, Wis.) and Who’s On First Now, a half-Saddlebred gelding owned by Nikki Duerr and trained by Knollwood Farm LTD.

Full Results

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