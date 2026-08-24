Action Continues at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions for the Brentina Cup, Intermediaire I, and Adequan®/USEF U.S. Para Dressage National Championships

Wayne, Ill. – Competition continued today at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, hosted at HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. The Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup, Intermediaire I, and Adequan®/USEF U.S. Para Dressage National Championships took the stage for the second day.

Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

Erin Nichols and Kind Pleasure. (©US Equestrian)

The Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship moved into its second phase Tuesday with the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 Test, and the leaderboard held firm, with all three riders retaining their positions from Monday's opening FEI Intermediate II test.

Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) and Kind Pleasure, a 2015 KWPN gelding (Governor-STR x Blue Hors Zack) owned by Premiere Sport Horses, once again led the field, this time posting a score of 71.385%. The pair earned high marks for their collected canter work and pirouettes, with judges rewarding the consistency of their harmony throughout the test.

Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.) held onto second place aboard her own Leviathan, a 2016 KWPN gelding (Desperado x Apache), scoring 70.436%. The pair drew big scores from the judging panel for their piaffe and passage work, as well as their transitions, to keep the gap between first and second tight through two tests.

Josh Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x Olivi) owned by Coalcyn Equestrian LLC, rounded out the podium for the second consecutive day, finishing on a score of 66.410%.

The Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship concludes with FEI Grand Prix Freestyle on Thursday, August 27 at 9:10 a.m. CT/10:10 a.m. ET in the HITS Grand Prix Arena.

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Elizabeth Bortuzzo and Next Pleasure. (©US Equestrian)

Elizabeth Bortuzzo (Glen Gardner, N.J.) and Next Pleasure, a 2018 KWPN gelding (Secret x Bretton Woods), co-owned by Bortuzzo and Mark Paul, took home their second win of the week, posting a score of 69.912% in the FEI Intermediate I. The pair produced yet another impressive test with high scores throughout.

Taking second place was Akiko Yamazaki (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) and Grey C Carrus, a 2014 Oldenburg gelding (Gray Flannell x IPS Krack C), owned by Four Winds Farm, with a score of 67.294% after receiving high marks for their collected canter and pirouettes.

Rounding out the podium is Adam Steffens-Smienk (Jupiter, Fla.) and Candoit’s Scala, a 2015 Hanoverian mare (St. Schufro x Belissimo NRW), owned by Wendy Petrik. The combination produced another consistent test, finishing on a score of 66.294%.

The USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship continues Thursday, August 27, with the FEI Intermediate Freestyle test. Competition is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. ET.







Adequan®/USEF Grand Prix Para Dressage National Championship and Intermediaire I Para Dressage National Championship

Para dressage action continued with Maura Wamsley (Carbondale, Colo.) and Arteon, a 2017 Westphalian gelding (Arango x Rascalino), owned by Visionary Dressage Imports, taking top honors once again in the FEI Para Grand Prix Test B, as part of the Adequan®/USEF Grand Prix Para Dressage National Championship, earning a score of 69.323%.

Maura Wamsley and Arteon (©US Equestrian)

Taking second place was Jessica Thoma (Crossville, Tenn.) and Imantado GOM, a 2009 PRE gelding (Ruidoso IX x Rey III), owned by Nori Benck. After another consistent test, the combination earned a score of 62.055%.

In the FEI Para Intermediate Test B, part of the Adequan®/USEF Intermediaire I Para Dressage National Championship, Elizabeth Welch (Summerville, S.C.) and Baltico BRH, her own PRE gelding (Kabul BRH x Q-Favorito-MT), have taken top honors with a score of 67.524% after another consistent test and collected work.

In second place were Audrey Guitreau (Houston, Texas) and Don Silvano, her own 2012 Oldenburg gelding (Don Schufro x Abigail) who produced their second solid test together at their first FOC, earning themselves a 64.246%

Elizabeth Welch and Baltico BRH (©US Equestrian)

Closing out the podium is Katy Carpenter (Littleton, Colo.) and SE Bonito, a 2011 Andalusian gelding (Famoso Ram II x Oportuna RAM), owned by Megan Brown, with a score of 63.585%.

Para dressage competition concludes Wednesday, August 26, with both the FEI Para Intermediate Freestyle and FEI Para Grand Prix Freestyle tests beginning at 12:15 p.m. CT/1:15 p.m. ET in the HITS Grand Prix Arena.

The Iron Spring Farm/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championships begin tomorrow with the Young Rider Team test set to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT/11:00 a.m. ET in the HITS Grand Prix Arena. The Markel/USEF Developing Horse Grand Prix Dressage National Championship will also get underway with the FEI Intermediate II beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET in the HITS Arena.





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