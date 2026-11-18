Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the 2027 USEF Vaulting General Athlete Grant applications are open, and the 2027 USEF Vaulting General Athlete Grant criteria is now posted on the USEF website.

The Vaulting General Athlete Grants are available to competitive international vaulters to provide funds to help offset a variety of travel expenses and are designed to encourage vaulting athletes to train and compete abroad. The Grants sub-committee of the VSC reviews and awards general grants submitted by vaulters.

View the 2027 USEF Vaulting General Athlete Grant criteria here.

Applications can be found here.

The deadline for the 2027 USEF Vaulting General Athlete Grant applications is March 1, 2027. Travel for these submissions must occur between December 1, 2026 and November 30, 2027.

Questions regarding eligibility or criteria may be directed to Molly Andrews, Sport Operations Manager, at [email protected].

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